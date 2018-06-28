Michele De Bruyne, Kevin De Bruyne’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kevin De Bruyne is a star to watch. The coach of the Bayern-Munich team, Jupp Heynckes, has called De Bruyne the best player in Europe. Other coaches have called him a “perfect” and “complete” player. The 26 year old midfielder plays for the Manchester City, except during the World Cup, when he plays for his native Belgium.

De Bruyne has been married to Michele De Bruyne since 2014. The couple has one child, a two year old boy, and the family is often photographed together enjoying beaches and the great outdoors.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Michele and Kevin Got Together After Kevin’s Ex Girlfriend Allegedly Cheated on Him With One of His Team Mates.

Back in 2014, Kevin was dating a young woman named Caroline Lijen. She moved to Bremen with him when he was sent out on loan to Bundesliga Side Bremen. But according to the Daily Mail, Caroline quickly got bored in Bremen. She moved to Madrid, where she had an affair with Thibault Courtois. Thibault was one of Kevin’s teammates at Chelsea and was on loan to Atletico Madrid.

At the time, Kevin was said to be “devastated” by the news that Caroline had cheated on him. But the midfielder apparently got over it and patched up his friendship with Thibault. Caroline and Thibault were still together a few years later. Before meeting Kevin, Michele had dated Fabian Delph, a midfielder with Aston Vila.

Kevin met Michele Lacroix shortly after he and Caroline split up. Kevin and Caroline have been together ever since.

2. Kevin Proposed to Michele Standing at the Foot of the Eiffel Tower. They Already Had a Son Together.

Kevin proposed to Michele while the pair was in Paris together in 2016. He stood at the foot of the Eiffel Tower and asked her to marry him. Later, he instagrammed the moment, writing simply, “She said yes.” The couple got married in June 2016. Michele wore a traditional white dress and a veil.

At this point, the couple already had a son, Mason Milan. He was born in 2016.

3. Kevin and Michele Have One Son, Mason Milan.

Us 💗 A post shared by Michèle De Bruyne (@lacroixmichele) on Dec 17, 2017 at 9:47am PST

Mason Milan was born in March 2016. He is two years old now and Kevin is already teaching him the basics of soccer.

The De Bruyne family spends a lot of time together at the beach or the pool, enjoying the sea and the sun. Both Kevin and Michele’s instagrams are full of photos of their son playing in the waves, kicking a soccer ball around, or cuddling up to his mom.

4. Both Michele and Kevin Grew up in Belgium’s Flemish Region

My valentines 🍭 A post shared by Michèle De Bruyne (@lacroixmichele) on Feb 14, 2018 at 12:29am PST

Michele comes from Genk, a small town and picturesque in eastern Belgium. She attended OLV Lyceum Genk high school in Genk. Genk is part of Flanders, the Dutch-speaking part of Belgium (the rest of Belgium speaks French). Kevin comes from Drongen, which is also in the Flemish part of Belgium.

Belgium has three official languages: French, Dutch, and German. Most of the country speaks either French or a variation of Dutch. Depending on the region of Belgium, people speak dialects called East Flemish, West Flemish, or Limburgish. Many Belgians speak several languages. The Belgian capital, Brussels, is French-speaking, so many Belgians also speak French.

Kevin started out his career playing for his hometown team. But his second job was playing in Genkfor Genk’s football club, KRC Genk, which is now one of Belgium’s top football clubs.. He and Michele met after he had already left Genk — but they shared the experience of having lived and worked in that town. Genk is an ancient town, with buildings dating back to the 10th century. It has 65,000 inhabitants and its main industries are mining and tourism.

Before she met Kevin, Michele studied at the University of Hasselt in Belgium. She had a job working as a promotions agent for Prime Impressions Hostesses in Hasselt. Michele was reportedly born in December 8, 1993, making her 2 years younger than Kevin.

5. Michele Is an Instagram Star. Some of Her Posts Have Raised Eyebrows

Passionate from miles away🌸 A post shared by Michèle De Bruyne (@lacroixmichele) on Apr 30, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

Michele has 152 thousand followers on Instagram. She loves to post shots of her little boy, Milan, and she also posts a lot of family shots with Kevin, Milan and herself. But the majority of her instagram posts are of herself.

Last year, Michele got plenty of attention for posting a topless photo of herself on Instagram. The photo showed Michele, dressed in only a towel, looking out of her honeymoon apartment onto the sea in Sorrento, Italy. The post generated a huge response, with some followers teasingly warning her that “Kevin soon tell you to take down this.”

British tabloids and football fan sites regularly include Michele in their lists of football players’ “stunning” wives and girlfriends.