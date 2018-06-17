Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez Divorce on ’90 Day Fiance’

When Molly Hopkins met a much younger Luis Mendez on vacation, the mother of two fell head over heels. She and Mendez carried on a romance together and soon, Mendez was moving to the United States to get married to Hopkins. Though the two planned a wedding, they surprised Hopkins’ two daughters with news that they were already married. The wedding ended up being canceled and Mendez left his wife. The two temporarily reconciled, but Mendez didn’t appear to want to take on the role of stepfather to Hopkins’ two daughters. They ultimately split.

According to Reality Blurb, the ex-couple got married on July 20, 2017 and they officially separated on January 5, 2018. Hopkins filed for divorce on January 23, 2018 and stated that “the marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

Starcasm has reported that the divorce was finalized on May 4, 2018. When it comes to details of the divorce settlement, neither will receive alimony and Hopkins is “awarded sole and exclusive use, possession and ownership of her premarital real property located at [redacted] and said property is designated as Wife’s separate property and not subject to equitable division. Wife shall be responsible for all expenses associated with said property.” Hopkins was granted ownership over her car, the 2011 Infiniti Qx56, her home, and her company, so it seems that she was well-protected.

Mendez, who was living with Hopkins in Georgia, currently resides in Elizabeth, New Jersey, according to his Instagram account, and is living with his brother.

Since the couple’s divorce, Hopkins had gone through a massive weight-loss and seems to have been making over her life a bit, as reported by In Touch Weekly. Hopkins previously revealed online that, “I’ve been so busy with my business and creating new lingerie for you guys, that I wasn’t ready to completely commit to the hassle of clean eating and working out daily. So I started drinking @teamiblends 30 day detox to help with bloating. I can’t even believe I’m saying this, but I’ve lost 32 pounds since starting their program. YES, 32!!!! This is serious guys because nothing else has worked for me and I wasn’t expecting these results.” In addition to working on her diet, Hopkins has also been working out, even taking pole dancing exercise classes.

Hopkins has two children from previous relationships and her youngest daughter, 7-year-old Kensley, has a father who is still very much in the picture. Kensley’s father is Hopkins’ ex-fiance, Kenneth Grigley, and he previously appeared on another show of Hopkins’, called Double Divas, according to Starcasm. Grigley and Hopkins broke up around October 1, 2014, approximately four years after Kensley was born. Both Hopkins and Grigley have had run-ins with the law in the past and Grigley’s stemmed from drug charges, though he hasn’t had any legal issues in recent years, as reported by Starcasm.

In Touch Weekly has reported that Hopkins has also had issues with drugs, as well as alcohol, in the past. Hopkins has been arrested for possession of marijuana, in addition to two DUI’s.

Recently, there was speculation that Hopkins and Mendez could have gotten back together, but there is no truth to the rumors. According to Reality Blurb, the two are very much still divorced.