Did Cazzie David Respond to Pete Davidson’s Engagement on Instagram?

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande are engaged, according to Us Weekly, and some fans seem to think that Davidson’s ex, Cazzie David, responded to the news on Instagram.

About an hour and a half before Us Weekly posted its story confirming the new couple’s engagement, David posted a picture of herself drinking wine in Franschhoek Wine Valley, located in South Africa. Many fans have been quick to comment on the post, some wondering if she was drinking wine after finding out that her ex had gotten engaged.

“Fear not young beautiful soul Pete Davidson was not the best you can do,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Pete Davidson effed up,” commented another.

David hasn’t been too shy when it comes to posting about her ex on social media. In fact, after his relationship with Grande went public, David took to Instagram to share a post of herself with a snarky caption.

“Been in Africa, what’d I miss??” she asked, clearly referencing all of the chatter about her ex’s new romance with the “Side to Side” singer.

According to the Us Weekly report, Davidson and Grande “were telling people that they’re engaged” over the weekend. The new couple — who started dating a few weeks ago — were at Robert Pattinson’s birthday party in Los Angeles when they shared their exciting news.