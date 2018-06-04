‘Pose’ FX Show Live Stream: How to Watch the Premiere Online

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk have created a new series, titled Pose, and the show is a musical drama. Read on for all the details on what to expect from the new show, a guide for several of the episodes, what time the show airs, what channel to watch, and, most importantly, how to watch the show online.

“Pose” FX Premiere Date & Time: The pilot episode of the show premieres on June 3, 2018. Show time is at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT and episodes run anywhere from an hour to an hour and 20 minutes of footage, not including commercials.

“Pose” TV Channel: Pose broadcasts on the FX network.

How to Watch “Pose” Online: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch FX live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: Hulu offers a bundle of live channels, including FX.

DirecTV Now: FX is included in all four channel packages.

FuboTV: FX is included in the "Fubo Premier" channel package.

Official “Pose” Synopsis: The show takes place in 1987 and “looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.” There are 8 episodes in the season.

“Pose” Episode 1: The pilot episode plot description reads, “In 1987 New York, Blanca Rodriguez pursues her dream of becoming a house mother after receiving a devastating medical diagnosis. Alongside the members of her newly formed House of Evangelista, Blanca competes in the House Ballroom scene against her former mother and recent rival, Elektra Abundance. Meanwhile, Damon Richards moves to New York City with aspirations of joining a dance company.”

“Pose” Episode 2: The second episode is titled “Access” and it airs on June 10, 2018. The plot synopsis states, “Blanca is denied access to a popular bar leading to a purposeful feud. Meanwhile, inexperienced Damon learns the truth about love and sex when he is asked on a date.”

“Pose” Episode 3: Episode 3 of the show is called “Giving and Receiving” and it broadcasts on June 17, 2018. The synopsis of the episode reads, “The House of Evangelista celebrates the holidays and prepares for the Snow Ball in spite of Angel’s lack of holiday spirit. Elektra contemplates undergoing an affirming medical procedure.”

“Pose” Episode 4: The fourth episode of the show is titled “The Fever” and it airs on June 24, 2018. The description of the episode states, “Candy’s insecurities about her appearance are heightened when she is criticized at a ball. Blanca worries when Damon and Ricky have a medical scare that threatens to tear them apart.”

“Pose” Episode 5: The title of episode 5 is “Mother’s Day”. It is set to air on July 1, 2018.

“Pose” Cast: The cast of the series is made up of MJ Rodriguez as Blanca Rodriguez; Indya Moore as Angel; Dominique Jackson as Elektra Abundance, Hailie Sahar as Lulu Abundance; Angelica Ross as Candy Abundance; Ryan Jamaal Swain as Damon Richards; Billy Porter as Pray Tell, Dyllon Burnside as Ricky; Evan Peters as Stan Bowes, Patty’s husband; Kate Mara as Patty Bowes, Stan’s wife; James Van Der Beek as Matt Bromley, Stan’s kingpin boss; and Charlayne Woodard as Helena St. Rogers, a modern dance teacher. This show features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles ever.

According to Mother Jones, Janet Mock, who wrote and produced the show, said, “It’s surreal to think that five trans women of color are going to be brought into people’s homes every week for this entire summer. So often trans folks’ stories and narratives are told by people who are not trans and sometimes we’re even embodied by people who are not trans … This show does something radical in that it centers fully the experiences of women who have never necessarily been centered, who often have always been side characters. In that way, it forces an audience to confront their own limitations about who they believe could be heroines of stories.”