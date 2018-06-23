Radio Disney Music Awards 2018 Time & Channel

The 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards were taped last night, on June 22, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in California. Tonight, the show airs on television, as well as online. Read on for the details on what channel to watch, who’s performing, and additional details.

RADIO DISNEY MUSIC AWARDS 2018 TIMES: The 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards air at 8 p.m.

RADIO DISNEY MUSIC AWARDS 2018 CHANNEL: The Radio Disney Music Awards air on the Disney Channel. Also, the show will broadcast via RADIO DISNEY, the RADIO DISNEY app, the DisneyNOW app and Disney.com/RDMA.

HOW TO WATCH THE RDMAS ONLINE: If you do not have cable or can’t get to a television, you can watch a live stream of the Disney Channel on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, which includes Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV: Disney Channel is included in the “Sling Orange” bundle. You can include all of that when signing up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

RDMAS 2018 ICON AWARD RECIPIENT: This year’s Icon Award recipient is superstar Kelly Clarkson. She is also set to perform a medley of her hits for the occasion. Last year, Britney Spears was the first ever recipient of the Icon Award at the RDMAs, as the awards show has only been going on for six years. The award was presented to her by her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, Hailee Steinfeld, Kelsea Ballerini and Sofia Carson. Spears surprised the audience with a big performance to celebrate the honor.

RDMAS 2018 IMPACT AWARD RECIPIENT: At this year’s awards show, a new award will be given out. Janet Jackson is honored with the Impact Award, for the impact she has made on society and the entertainment industry as a whole. Just last month, Jackson gave a live televised performance, for the first time in 9 years, at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. The medley performance was to pay tribute to her career, as she accepted this year’s Icon Award at the BBMAs.

RDMAS 2018 PERFORMERS: In addition to Kelly Clarkson, the performers set to hit the stage tonight include Carrie Underwood with Ludacris, Meghan Trainor, Charlie Puth, Marshmello, Echosmith and recent American Idol winner Maddie Poppe. Presenters include Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Radio Disney’s “NBT” (Next Big Thing) JAGMAC, and the winners of ABC’s “Boy Band”, Hollywood Records group In Real Life, and songstress Sabrina Carpenter. According to Broadway World, this year’s event sponsors include some major brands, like KRAFT Macaroni and Cheese Shapes, Aquabeads, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Goldfish crackers, Nintendo’s Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze video game on the Nintendo Switch, and The Walt Disney Studios.