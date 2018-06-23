Radio Disney Music Awards 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch the RDMAs Online

The 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards are held this year, on June 22, 2018, but the show will air on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 8 p.m. And, Janet Jackson is the first person to ever received the “IMPACT” Award at the RDMAs. The award is to recognize Jackson’s influence on society and the entertainment industry. The show will air on the Disney Channel, as well as multiple DISNEY-branded platforms, including RADIO DISNEY, the RADIO DISNEY app, the DisneyNOW app and Disney.com/RDMA. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Disney Channel on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, which includes Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air live) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV: Disney Channel is included in the “Sling Orange” bundle. You can include all of that when signing up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

When it comes to the RADIO DISNEY app, you can download the app via iTunes or Google Play. The DisneyNOW App is also available via Google Play.

Another person up for a major honor at the 2018 RDMAs is global superstar Kelly Clarkson, who is this year’s recipient of the Icon Award, according to E! News. Clarkson is also one of the performers in the show’s lineup and she is performing a medley of some of her hit songs. Additional performers for the occasion include Carrie Underwood with Ludacris, Meghan Trainor, Charlie Puth, Marshmello, Echosmith and recent American Idol winner Maddie Poppe. A few of the people who are presenters this year are Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Radio Disney’s “NBT” (Next Big Thing) JAGMAC, and the winners of ABC’s “Boy Band”, Hollywood Records group In Real Life, and songstress Sabrina Carpenter, as reported by The Futon Critic.

This is only the sixth year of the Radio Disney Music Awards and they are being held in the Dolby Theater. And, according to Broadway World, this year’s event is sponsored by Aquabeads, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Goldfish crackers, KRAFT Macaroni and Cheese Shapes, Nintendo’s Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze video game on the Nintendo Switch, and The Walt Disney Studios.