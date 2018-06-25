‘Pawn Stars’ The Old Man’s Cause of Death Is Unclear

Richard Harrison, also known as The “Old Man” on the popular reality television show Pawn Stars, has died. His cause of death is currently unclear.

The news of his passing was announced by his son, Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison. He shared that his father died on Monday, June 25, surrounded by his loved ones. Further details about his cause of death were not immediately available. The senior Harrison was 77 years old.

“Richard Benjamin ‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved. He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over. He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him. He lived a very full life and through the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’ touched the lives of people all over, teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time,” read Rick Harrison’s post.

According to the Gazette Review, The Old Man suffered a stroke a few years ago. It is believed that his health was the reason that he “retired” from the pawn shop, which he opened in 1989.

In 2016, Old Man fell victim to an internet death hoax. Despite “RIP Old Man” starting to trend on social media at the time, Richard Harrison had not died. It is believed that his health and his decision to retire led some people to believe that he had passed away.