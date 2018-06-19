Soldier Kidd & Soldier Jojo Say They’re Innocent in XXXTentacion Shooting

Soldier Kidd and Soldier Jojo have been on the internet’s radar after the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion. The rappers have come forward to say that they are innocent and that they had nothing to do with XXX’s death.

A short while after XXX was pronounced dead, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office released a description of the suspects.

“At least one of the suspects fired a gun striking [XXXTentacion]. Both of the suspects fled in a dark-colored SUV. Investigators say it appears to be a possible robbery,” reads the description, in part. According to TMZ, police say that the suspects were “black males wearing hoodies” and that the “shooter was wearing a red mask.”

Soldier Kidd and Soldier Jojo have been posting various things on social media throughout much of the afternoon and evening. Many of the photos that they have shared, including the one above — posted earlier today — show the two rappers pictured with a red mask.

A “Boomerang” photo, posted on Soldier Kidd’s Instagram live, showed that he had picked up food from a nearby eatery in Deerfield Beach, not too far from where XXX was shot. The image featured a styrofoam takeout container with various fried foods. Soldier Kidd tagged Hook Fish and Chicken, a small, four-location counter-serve restaurant chain that specializes in fried seafood and chicken baskets, according to its Google description.

If you pause the moving photo, a gun is visible. You can see a screen shot below.

Soldier Jojo, whose Instagram profile pic is of the horror movie monster Michael Myers from the Halloween franchise, also posted a picture with a seemingly identical red mask. The picture, which features a date stamp of June 2, shows Jojo crouched next to a car, with the red mask atop his head, his face still visible. He appears to be extending his middle finger toward the pavement. Notably, the image also has the letters “XXX” in red type.

While fans were quick to jump to conclusions, Solider Kidd and Soldier Jojo identify with a XXX group, as evidenced in their respective Instagram bios. It is unclear if there is any connection between the group and XXXTentacion.

You can see the picture below.

Not long after people started wondering if Kidd and Jojo might have had something to do with XXX’s death, Jojo uploaded another picture, this one of him and Kidd in what looks to be a parking garage. You can see that photo below.

After rumors that Soldier Kidd and Soldier Jojo may have been behind XXXTentacion’s shooting, Soldier Kidd started an Instagram live. He denied that he had anything to do with XXX’s death, saying that he was at his house “all day.”

“I was at my house all day, popping Xanax and sh*t like that,” Soldier Kidd said on Instagram live. You can watch the Instagram live post in the video below. Be advised that the video may contain strong or offensive language.

The following video of Soldier Kidd has also been circulating on Twitter. He says that he didn’t even know XXXTentacion.