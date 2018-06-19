Did Soldier Kidd Tweet That He Killed XXXTentacion?

Shortly after a shooting in Southern Florida that claimed the life of 20-year-old rapper XXXTentacion, the internet believes it has found the suspects. Social media has been filled with rumors that rappers Soldier Kidd and Soldier Jojo were behind XXX’s death, as there appears to be a lot of supporting evidence.

The latest chatter involves tweets that social media users say were sent out by Soldier Kidd on a now-deleted account. Interestingly, there is no telling whether or not this account actually belonged to Soldier Kidd, as he has a Twitter account under the handle @soldier_kidd, and that account is still active.

You can see a screenshot of the alleged tweets below.

Not long after XXXTentacion was pronounced dead, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office released a description of the suspects.

“At least one of the suspects fired a gun striking [XXXTentacion]. Both of the suspects fled in a dark-colored SUV. Investigators say it appears to be a possible robbery,” reads the description, in part. According to TMZ, police say that the suspects were “black males wearing hoodies” and that the “shooter was wearing a red mask.”

Soldier Kidd and Soldier Jojo posted a bunch of photos and videos on social media, many of which include a red mask. Additionally, a “Boomerang” photo, posted on Soldier Kidd’s Instagram live, showed that he had picked up food from Hook Fish And Chicken, a popular eatery in Deerfield Beach, not too far from where XXX was shot. If you pause the moving photo, you can see a gun next to the takeout container. Check out the screenshot below.

Soldier Kidd posted a video on his Instagram account in which he says that he had nothing to do with XXXTentacion’s death and that he didn’t even know the rapper. You can watch that video below. Please be advised that the video may contain strong or offensive language.

A post shared by KillerZ & LoverZ 🖤🗡 (@soldier.kidd) on Jun 18, 2018 at 6:43pm PDT

So far, no arrests have been made. However, some people have commented on Soldier Kidd’s latest Instagram post, saying that he has been taken into custody. His last post on his Instagram story is from seven hours ago.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact homicide detectives Walt Foster or John Curcio at (954) 321-4210 or Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (954) 493-TIPS.