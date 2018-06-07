How to Stream Kanye West & Kid Cudi’s New Album

Kanye West continues his prolific rollout of albums in June with Kids See Ghosts, a collaborative effort with Kid Cudi. The duo have teased the album since March with various tracklists, including the song “Ghost Town”, which was originally slated to be on Kids See Ghosts but was instead on West’s last album, ye.

How to stream and listen to Kanye West & Kid Cudi’s new album.

Like ye, Kids See Ghosts will be made available on a number of different streaming platforms on Friday, June 8th. We’ve listed the different streaming platforms that the album will be released on beforehand, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

WAV

Download the @WAV_Media app https://t.co/tSKPugfNlF to watch the livestream of the KIDS SEE GHOSTS listening event on Thursday, June 7 at 8PM PST — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 7, 2018

On Thursday morning, Cudi tweeted out that fans could watch a livestream of the listening party at 8:00 p.m. PST. To watch the album livestream, you can download the @WAV_Media app in the link above and create a free account. It is the same app that West used to livestream ye in Wyoming.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream West & Cudi’s album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, the Kids See Ghosts album will also be available to stream. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

West and Cudi’s album will also be available on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

The details surrounding Kids See Ghosts have been more readily available than those surrounding West’s previous solo album. He has teased the tracklist at various points on Twitter, including the tweet below, which is believed to be the final tracklist (or close to it).

The rumored tracklist is as follows:

All seven songs will be produced by West, as was the case with ye and Pusha-T’s recent album DAYTONA.

On Tuesday night, Kid Cudi took to Twitter to share the colorful album cover. It was designed by Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, who previously designed the artwork for West’s 2007 album Graduation.

KIDS SEE GHOSTS ALBUM ART pic.twitter.com/MVt5vIzlA1 — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 6, 2018

West and Cudi have a long history of collaborations dating back to 2008. Some of their most popular songs together include “Welcome to Heartbreak”, “Make Her Say”, “Erase Me”, “Gorgeous”, “All of the Lights” and “Father Stretch My Hands, Part 1.”

West has also produced the song “Sky Might Fall” on Cudi’s debut album Man on the Moon: The End of Day.