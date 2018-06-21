Kanye West concludes up his prolific rollout of music with KTSE, a collaborative album with Teyana Taylor. KTSE is set to come out on Friday, June 22nd. West will produce all seven tracks on the album, and given his input on the latest Kid Cudi and Nas releases, will likely contribute a guest verse and/or backing vocals.

How to stream Kanye West & Teyana Taylor’s new album

Teyana Taylor June 22nd — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

The album will be released on a number of different streaming platforms on Thursday night or Friday morning depending on your time zone. We’ve listed the different platforms on which the album will be made available, and the ways in which you can access them below.

Livestream

I'm excited to hear the new Teyana Taylor project with all @kanyewest production dropping tonight !!!! I heard there's a listening party in LA…. @TEYANATAYLOR are you gonna live stream it ?? pic.twitter.com/n1NHTc1XwM — DJ Critical Hype (@criticalhype) June 21, 2018

As was the case with West’s other June releases, the Teyana Taylor album will premiere at a listening party before its made available to the public. Pitchfork reports that the listening party will be held in Los Angeles, though it remains to be seen whether there will be a livestream of the event online. In the event that a link is made available, we will provide it right here.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream West and Taylor’s album on iTunes and Apple Music on Friday, June 22nd. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, the West and Taylor album will also be available to stream on Friday, June 22nd. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

West and Taylor’s album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

KTSE will be Taylor’s first album in four years, and West’s fifth in as many weeks. Both appeared on the 2012 compilation album Cruel Summer, and Taylor appeared in the music video for West’s 2016 single “Fade.”

While the details surrounding KTSE have been scarce, we do know that legendary R&B artist Lauryn Hill will be featured on an interlude. Taylor broke the news on Twitter, writing “THAT MOMENT WHEN L BOOGIE @MsLaurynHill sends you a voice note with some strong words of encouragement for ya album interlude OMG OMG OMG I’m about to die.”

THAT MOMENT WHEN L BOOGIE @MsLaurynHill sends you a voice note with some strong words of encouragement for ya album interlude OMG OMG OMG I’m about to die 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩 #AWORDFROMLBOOGIE BOUT TO BE LIT 😩😩😩🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #KTSE JUNE 22ND — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) June 21, 2018

Taylor has been open in her admiration of Hill, naming her 2012 mixtape The Miseducation of Teyana Taylor after Hill’s Grammy-winning album. Taylor also took a photo with Hill during the sixteenth birthday party of Hill’s daughter Selah Marley.

“That look up when u trying not to let the tears fall”, she wrote in the caption, “This Is One Of Those Speechless Moments.. Moments That Can’t Be Worded.. You Grow Up Looking At Someone You Idolize Through A TV & Before You Know It You Get To Sit Down & Match Wits With Them.. They know Who u Are…” Read the full post below.

Taylor told Coveteur that she turned off her Instagram a few months ago so that she could focus on creating the best album she could. “I understand that it’s only seven songs, so if I keep posting, then the album will be out before it’s out”, she said.

“Most importantly, though, I wanted to really lock in. Instagram can be a distraction… to have an album that’s coming out that everyone knows about it, and it’s getting the proper promotion that it needs, the proper rollout that it needs, and the press—just the appreciation that it deserves—will make you start overthinking.”

For West, KTSE will mark a full-fledged return to R&B after nearly fifteen years. In the early 2000s, West produced hit singles for R&B stalwarts like Alicia Keys (“You Don’t Know My Name”), Janet Jackson (“I Want You“), Monica (“Knock Knock“) and John Legend (“Let’s Get Lifted“).

Despite the lengthy hiatus, former West collaborator Syleena Johnson told Rolling Stone that his R&B chops remain as strong as ever. “You know production-wise it’s gonna be unique,” she said. “With Kanye, you always want to see what happens.”