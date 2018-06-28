How to Stream & Listen to Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ Album

After months of anticipation and rumors, Drake is releasing his fifth studio album Scorpion. The album is set for release on Friday, June 29th, and will include the hit singles “God’s Plan” and “Nice for What”, as well as the promotional track “I’m Upset.”

How to stream and listen to Drake’s new album

👀🦂🎢 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 28, 2018 at 9:52am PDT

Like Drake’s previous releases, Nothing Was the Same and Views, the album will be made available on a number of different streaming platforms at 12:00 a.m. EST on Friday, or 9:00 p.m. PST on Thursday, depending on your time zone.

We’ve listed the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Apple Music

JUNE 29 2018 🦂 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 13, 2018 at 8:26pm PDT

You will be able to stream Drake’s album on iTunes and Apple Music after the livestream. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price.

Spotify

According to the standard release schedule, Drake’s album will also be available to stream on Spotify. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

The Scorpion album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

Scorpion will be Drake’s first studio album since 2016’s Views. The singles for the album have been some of the rapper’s most successful to date, with “God’s Plan” spending a whopping 11 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. “Nice for What”, which features a prominent Lauryn Hill sample, topped the Billboard Hot 100 for an additional five weeks.

The third single “I’m Upset” has failed to chart as high, peaking at number fifteen on the Hot 100, but the music video, which sees Drake reunite with the cast of the hit show Degrassi, has been well-received by fans. You can check it out below.

The official tracklist was revealed on Thursday morning, confirming that Scorpion will be Drake’s first double album. Side A, which has twelve tracks and no listed features, will consist mainly of hip-hop, while Side B will consist of thirteen R&B tracks.

SIDE A

1. “Survival”

2. “Nonstop”

3. “Elevate”

4. “Emotionless”

5. “God’s Plan”

6. “I’m Upset”

7. “8 Out of 10”

8. “Mob Ties”

9. “Can’t Take A Joke”

10. “Sandra’s Rose”

11. “Talk Up”

12. “Is There More”

SIDE B

1. “Peak”

2. “Summer Games”

3. “Jaded”

4. “Nice for What”

5. “Finesse”

6. “Ratchet Happy Birthday”

7. “That’s How You Feel”

8. “Blue Tint”

9. “In My Feelings”

10. “Don’t Matter To Me”

11. “After Dark”

12. “Final Fantasy”

13. “March 14”

The production credits have yet to be released, which suggests that they may be guest features on the album that are simply not yet listed. For a rundown of who Drake has been collaborating with recently, check out the article below.