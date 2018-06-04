‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Spoilers – Episode 2

Last week on The Bachelorette premiere, Becca Kufrin finally got to meet all of the contestants vying for her heart this season. On episode 2, the drama already starts flooding in, secrets unfold and fights begin. But, before we get into all the details on what goes down on tonight’s show, as well as other big spoilers on future episodes, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you do not want to know the secret revealed tonight, who gets eliminated, and more.

The official ABC synopsis for episode 2 reads, “Twenty-one men – still reeling from the dramatic first rose ceremony – look to get their love story with Becca off to a good start as they move into the mansion. Fan-favorite Bachelorette couple Rachel and Bryan put eight of the bachelors through their paces in an obstacle course meant to test their abilities as a groom. Blake gets the first one-on-one date of the season planned by Chris Harrison with an assist from celebrity rapper Lil Jon. Ten lucky men arrive at a gym where they are challenged to show off their athletic skills while playing in a dodgeball tournament in front of a live audience. Iconic comedian Fred Willard joins Chris for the colorful commentary. Some shocking news will be shared during the after-party which rocks Becca’s world, and she must remain focused on her ultimate goal of finding a soul mate.”

The plot description also states, “At the after-party, one of Becca’s favorites drops a bombshell secret which blindsides her. Will she be able to move forward with this handsome man?”

The show airs on Monday nights, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. Tune in to the ABC network or find instructions on how to watch The Bachelorette online here. Read on below for the spoilers.

Blake Horstmann Gets the First Solo Date

According to ABC , contestant Blake Horstmann, who is definitely a front-runner this season, gets the first one-on-one date with Kufrin. So, what do they do on this date? Reality Steve has reported that the two wear welder masks and destroy things that represent Kufrin’s past relationship with Arie Luyendyk Jr. ABC previously gave a rundown on the first date, writing, “Blake is the fortunate man to get the first one-on-one date. Chris Harrison reveals that Becca and Blake will work through the Bachelorette’s stunning ending to the past season by destroying objects that represent Arie and Becca’s relationship, including the demolition derby racecar, the breakup couch and a video of their engagement. Rapper Lil Jon performs his hit, “Turn Down for What,” as the couple use sledgehammers to make waste of the bad memories. This unassuming guy opens up about his unfortunate dating past, but will his vulnerability be a plus or a minus for Becca?”

For those wondering if Horstmann’s vulnerability will work for him … The answer is “yes”. Horstmann gets the rose for his solo date.

Also on tonight’s episode are two group dates, which means there are two group date winners. Jean Blanc and Wills are the group date participants who walk away with roses.

Colton Underwood and Tia Booth Dating Scandal Comes Out



Could Colton Underwood be heading for an elimination? Well, considering he’s dating Kufrin’s former Bachelor co-star, Tia Booth, who is also a friend of Kufrin’s, one would think so. Reality Steve has reported that Underwood makes it pretty far in the competition this season, but that he is headed for Bachelor In Paradise 2018 with Tia Booth.

Reality Steve originally said that, “Colton and Tia had a history before Colton came on this show. They weren’t DM’ing, or flirting, or casually talking – he’d flown her to CA and I’m guessing it wasn’t for tea and crumpets … Then once it’s out on that date, just the fact that he was seeing your friend all while applying for this show, doesn’t that tell you all you need to know about this guy? Clearly Becca likes Colton.”

Other drama that arises on tonight’s show, according to ABC News, is a fight between contestants Connor and Lincoln. Basically, it all boils down to jealousy, after Lincoln frames a photo of himself and Kufrin together. Connor is not happy about it, to say the least, and he finds it to be disrespectful.

“The Bachelorette” 2018 Contestants Who Get Eliminated Tonight Are …



ABC’s episode 2 description states that, “The cocktail party is full of drama as Becca admits to having a hard time in light of the information she received the previous night. One flashy suitor shows up in his underwear to steal some time with Becca, which creates even more tension between the men. In the end, three men go home without a rose.” The man who shows up in his underwear is reported to be male model Jordan Kimball, who was not shy when it came to expressing his opinions about the other contestants to the cameras on the premiere.

So, who are the three men who get eliminated tonight? According to Reality Steve, contestants Mike Renner and Jason Tartick do not get a date tonight, but they are not eliminated. The next rose ceremony eliminations are reported to be Alex Templeton, Trent Jespersen, and Rickey Jasper.

In other Bachelorette news, there will be a contestant who has to leave the show for a bit, due to an injury. Reality Steve has reported that contestant David Ravitz falls off of his bed and the result seems to be a life-threatening, as Reality Steve has revealed, “It was either this episode or episode 3 where David Ravitz fell off the bunk bed in the mansion, breaking his nose, suffering a concussion, and even had bleeding on the brain.”