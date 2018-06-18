‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Spoilers – Episode 4

Episode 4 of The Bachelorette 2018 airs tonight and the drama continues. But, before we get into all the details on what goes down on tonight’s show, as well as other big spoilers on future episodes, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you do not want to know the secret revealed tonight, who gets eliminated, and more.

The official ABC synopsis for episode 3 reads, “Clay’s stunning exit only revs up the already fierce competition for Becca’s heart. The cocktail party continues with a private conversation between the Bachelorette and Blake while an intimate sit-down chat with Jordan ends in a surprise. Two unlucky men do not receive a rose at the next ceremony. The group begins their journey with a trip to Park City, Utah. Becca and her date of the day join celebrated 2006 Olympic bobsled silver medalists Valerie Fleming and Shauna Rohbock for a quick trip down the track. Country star Granger Smith caps off the night with a romantic private concert. Thirteen suitors see if they can make the grade as lumberjacks, and one last individual date takes Becca and her guy on a snowmobile excursion. Becca has one last surprise, which makes the remaining men more anxious.”

The show airs on Monday nights, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT.

Garrett Yrigoyen and Wills Reid Get the Solo Dates

According to Reality Steve, both Yrigoyen and Reid get the solo dates this episode and they each get their date rose, so things go well. On Yrigoyen’s date, they reportedly hit up the No Name Saloon for lunch and then go bobsledding with Val Fleming & Shauna Rohbock, the 2006 Winter Games silver medalists. They also take in a private concert from Granger Smith at the O.P. Rockwell, where Smith performs his latest hit, “Happens Like That,” as reported by ABC.

For Reid’s date, the two go snowmobiling and ABC has reported, “Becca’s last individual date of the week goes to one nerdy but genuine guy. The pair embark on a snowmobile excursion through the spectacular Park City wilderness and then bond over an emotional dinner sharing stories of heartbreak.”

And, when it comes to tonight’s group date, the official ABC synopsis reads, “Thirteen men see if they can measure up as lumberjacks when married couple Kendall and Billy Kunelius, a professional lumberjill and lumberjack, respectively, put them through their paces. The evening, however, ends in a shambles and a skeptical Becca wonders if there are any genuine men left.”

Colton Underwood Confronts Jordan Kimball



Model Jordan Kimball has been rubbing many of the other contestants the wrong way and tonight, he offends one of Becca Kufrin’s front-runners, Colton Underwood. When Kimball strips down to a pair of gold underwear, the other guys watch in silence, but Underwood has a lot to say to the cameras. Underwood feels that Kimball is disrespectful and not on the show “for the right reasons.” Because of this, Underwood decides to confront Kimball.

Who Gets Eliminated Tonight on “The Bachelorette”

So, who gets eliminated on tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette? Well, according to Reality Steve, the two contestants sent home, towards the beginning of the show, are Ryan Peterson and Mike Renner. After Clay Harbor’s exit on the previous episode, no rose ceremony was shown. At the next following rose ceremony, which will either be shown tonight or next week, Nick Spetsas, Christon Staples, and Jean Blanc are the cast members eliminated.

Next week, the remaining bachelors will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada.