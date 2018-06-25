‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Spoilers – Episode 5

Episode 5 of The Bachelorette 2018 airs tonight and the drama continues, especially with the dreaded two-on-one date looming. But, before we get into all the details on what goes down on tonight’s show, as well as other big spoilers on future episodes, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you do not want to know the secret revealed tonight, who gets eliminated, and more.

The official ABC synopsis for episode 5 reads, “Becca has reached the halfway point in her search to find her soul mate and what better place for her to try her luck than in Las Vegas. Colton and Becca explore the vast desert from an unusual vantage point. Nine fortunate bachelors get the kick of a lifetime, visiting iconic entertainer Wayne Newton and his wife at their lavish estate. He challenges them to write new lyrics for his classic hit “Danke Schoen,” showcasing their love for Becca, and then sing them in front of a live audience. The dreaded two-on-one date features David and Jordan in an intense showdown. What bachelors will find they have run out of luck – and roses?”

The show airs on Monday nights, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. Tune in to the ABC network or find instructions on how to watch The Bachelorette online here. Read on below for the spoilers.

Both Men Get Eliminated On the 2-On-1 Date



David Ravitz and Jordan Kimball have been butting heads throughout the season. Just a refresher, Ravitz was dressed as a chicken on premiere night and he ended up in the hospital after falling off of his bunk bed in the night. Meanwhile, Kimball is the male model, who has strutted around in gold underwear, much to the dismay of others. While Kimball has rubbed several members of the cast the wrong way, the person who he’s had the most issues with has been Ravitz.

So, of course the two are together for the dreaded 2-on-1 date. There is always at least one of these per season and usually, the result is that only one of the contestants on the date gets to remain in the competition. According to Reality Steve, star Becca Kufrin actually eliminates Ravitz on the date, but she later decides to send Kimball home as well.

As far as rose ceremony eliminations go, Reality Steve has reported that the next contestant to be eliminated is John Graham. On tonight’s episode, Graham takes part in the group date.

Colton Underwood Gets the First Vegas Solo Date

Colton Underwood has been a front-runner this season, but he’s also been at the center of drama. When he revealed to star Kufrin that he previously dated her friend, former Bachelor contestant Tia Booth, Kufrin was concerned. She wasn’t sure if she’d be able to get over his dating her friend. Underwood also confronted contestant Kimball on the previous episode, voicing that he didn’t feel Kimball was on the show “for the right reasons”.

Tonight, Underwood gets the first solo date in Las Vegas. ABC has reported that, “Becca takes Colton for a special adventure. The couple go on a camel safari, each on top of a beautiful humpback camel, riding through the desert and taking in the panoramic Virgin Mountains. They arrive at a hot tub right in the middle of the desert for a rejuvenating soak. Later, an intimate dinner and a private double-decker bus trip along the neon-lit Strip offers Becca the opportunity to move pass her issues with Colton’s dating past.”

When it comes to Underwood’s fate on the show, he is not the winner. In fact, Reality Steve has reported that Underwood and Booth are both filming Bachelor in Paradise. So, it’s very possible the two have rekindled their romance.

Crooner Wayne Newton Appears for the Group Date

Tonight’s group date goes down with Vegas legend Wayne Newton and his wife. According to ABC, “Nine men travel to a sprawling estate where Becca greets them along with Mr. Las Vegas himself – Wayne Newton – who is accompanied by his wife, Kathleen McCrone Newton. After showing off his collection of vintage cars and massive collection of Vegas memorabilia to the awestruck bachelors, Newton has a music-themed test for them. Each must write his own love-for-Becca lyrics for his iconic 1963 hit “Danke Schoen” and then perform their new renditions of the song in front of a live audience. Newton introduces “Becca’s Bachelorette Rat Pack” to the appreciative crowd and the men do their best to stay on key. Afterward, one man acts immaturely and considers leaving for good, but Becca entrusts the group rose to an unsuspecting, charming bachelor.”

When it comes to one of the men possibly leaving, it may be Chris Randone. He engages in an awkward confrontation on tonight’s episode. Have a sneak peek at the scene below.