‘The Fosters’ Series Finale Episodes Times & TV Schedule

With The Fosters ending, comes a three-part series finale event. The Fosters‘ season 6 finale has a schedule of episodes, airing consecutively, for the grand finale. Get the rundown on what time each episode airs, how to watch the show online, plot descriptions of the final episodes and more.

“The Fosters” Series Finale Times & Dates: The finale episodes air on June 4th, 5th and 6th, 2018. Part 1 airs from 8 – 9:01 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8:01 p.m. CT. Part 2 also runs from 8 – 9:01 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8:01 p.m. CT. The final episodes, part 3, airs from 8 – 9:05 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8:05 p.m. CT.

“The Fosters” Season 5 TV Channel: The Fosters, as always, airs on the Freeform network. Freeform is part of the ABC family of networks.

How to Watch “The Fosters” Online: If you do not have cable or can’t get to a television, you can watch the Freeform network live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Freeform. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Freeform on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: Freeform is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch Freeform live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: Freeform is included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch Freeform live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

“The Fosters” Season 5 Episode 20: Part 1 of the three-part finale is titled “Meet the Fosters”. The official ABC synopsis of the episode states, “The Adams Fosters comes together for some major celebrations, set one year after the spring finale.”

“The Fosters” Season 5 Episode 21: This episode is called “Turks & Caicos” and the ABC description of it reads, “The family travels to Turks & Caicos for Brandon and Eliza’s wedding where they find themselves at odds with their future in-laws, meanwhile when Brandon and Eliza find themselves butting heads, Brandon turns to the person who knows him best.”

“The Fosters” Season 5 Episode 22: Part 3, the finale episode of the series, is titled “Where the Heart Is.” The ABC plot synopsis for the series finale reads, “After a turbulent few days in Turks & Caicos, the family starts to question if the wedding will actually take place. The moms make a huge decision that will change the family forever.”

The reason for The Fosters coming to an end, before a season 6 could be created, is reportedly for financial reasons. A spin-off series is set to start filming this summer and will be titled Good Trouble.