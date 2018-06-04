‘The Fosters’ Series Finale Live Stream: How to Watch the 3-Part Finale Online

The Fosters is carrying out a three-episode finale in honor of the end of the series. The episodes will air Monday through Wednesday, June 4 – 6, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. For some fans, watching the show on TV is out of the question. If you do not have cable or can’t get to a television, you can watch the Freeform network live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Freeform. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Freeform on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: Freeform is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch Freeform live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: Freeform is included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch Freeform live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

According to Variety, as The Fosters comes to an end, a spin-off series is coming up. The final three episodes focus on Brandon’s (David Lambert) destination wedding and showrunner Joanna Johnson has revealed some info on the last three shows, explaining that, “These three had to kind of have a standalone feel to them. That’s why the event of a wedding really helped — to give us a real beginning, middle, and an end — rather than just three meandering or serialized episodes. We felt strongly that these three had to have something that structured them as a piece.”

Johnson then added, “We would do them either in college or post-college because I think parenting adult children, I’ve heard, is sometimes even more challenging than younger children because bigger people, bigger problems. And that would give us freedom to tell adult stories.” In addition to the big focus on the wedding, there is also a focus on the moms, who have to now figure out their relationship, with the kids moving on in their own lives.

Johnson has said that the reason for the show ending had to do with financial reasons. In addition, she said that the network wanted to “have the show go out with something special” before launching the spin-off show.

When it comes to the spin-off, Karey Burke, Freeform executive vice president of programming and development, released the following statement, “After watching this family grow and evolve over the last five seasons, we ultimately decided it was time to see the kids grow up and send them out into adulthood to face new challenges. We knew that by following Mariana and Callie to Los Angeles we could continue to build on The Fosters‘ legacy, all while focusing on that pivotal moment in a young adult’s life when they’re trying to find their place in the world.”

The spin-off series will star actors Cierra Ramirez and Maia Mitchell. It is titled Good Trouble and it will start with a thirteen-episode run for the first season, according to Deadline. The show will reportedly be set a few years in the future and the plot description says, “As Callie and Mariana venture to Los Angeles to start their adult lives and embark on their separate but intertwined journeys to change the world, they’re going to have all the ‘good trouble’ they can handle … We’re seeing millennials in this country doing extraordinary things — making noise, taking action, stirring up good trouble as they grow, strive and struggle to make the mess of their early 20s into the message.” The show will include a five-year time jump.

Broadcasting Cable has reported that production for the new spin-off series begins this summer 2018. Jennifer Lopez is one of the executive producers.