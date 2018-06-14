Thomas Ravenel’s Girlfriend Ashley Jacobs Films ‘Southern Charm’ Reunion Alone

Thomas Ravenel has not been fired from Southern Charm, but he did not attend the taping of the 2018 reunion, amid allegations of sexual misconduct. According to Page Six, a woman named Ashley Perkins claimed that her mother, Debbie Holloway Perkins, met Ravenel on the dating app Tinder in October 2015. Ashley Perkins alleged that her mother and Ravenel went out on a first date an estimated one month after Ravenel’s ex, Kathryn Dennis, gave birth to their son. She also alleged to FOX News that, “[My mother] told me that he grabbed her by the wrist and held her down. He then proceeded to pull his penis out. She said no and then he shoved his fingers inside of her vagina and later her anal area … She finally screamed at him, ‘You’re a rapist!’ And apparently that was a trigger word for him because he jumped right off of her.”

Additional allegations, made by Ravenel’s former “Nanny Dawn”, have also come out against the former State Treasurer-turned reality star. Dawn said that in January 2015, Ravenel had gone out to dinner with friends, but when he returned, she alleged he turned the lights off in the kitchen and tried to kiss her but settled for a hug. She said she told him it was inappropriate.

Then, Dawn relayed to People that, “I went upstairs to get my jacket which had the key to my vehicle in the pocket. I was corralled into the master bedroom and he shut the door behind me. I turned around and he had his pants dropped, not wearing underwear. “He was blocking the door. I was mortified, embarrassed, and scared … I was unsure what to do because Kensie was sleeping very close by … He proceeded to rip my clothes off, and I struggled to redress. I remember how worried I was that I may have to run outside in the January cold without clothes on and in an upscale neighborhood. I lived almost an hour away so I would have to drive home naked.” Dawn claimed that Ravenel later apologized for his actions.

Because Ravenel is being investigated by police, as well as by the network, he was absent from the filming of the Southern Charm season 5 cast reunion, according to Page Six. Ashley Jacobs, who is still dating Ravenel, did attend the reunion. She did not discuss his allegations at the taping, though she did reportedly defend herself against rumors that she is a “gold digger”. As for the state of the couple’s relationship during this time, a source close to the couple recently told People that, “Ashley loves Thomas — the two of them have a great bond. Their relationship is stronger than ever, even among these allegations. No matter what Thomas may have done in his past, that doesn’t change the way she looks at him. She knows he has a history, but she’s interested in their future. Their relationship is the real deal.” So, Ravenel and Jacobs are still together and no split has been reported.

Since filming has ended, some of Ravenel’s longtime relationships and friendships with his fellow co-stars have been strained and severed. His good friends Whitney Sudler-Smith and Patricia Sudler-Smith have cut ties with Ravenel, which is a surprise to many. Whitney Sudler-Smith was unable to attend the reunion taping due to work obligations and Patricia always politely declines her reunion invitation.