Tia Booth from ‘The Bachelor’ & Colton Underwood Are In the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2018 Cast

On The Bachelorette 2018, Colton Underwood admitted to Becca Kufrin that he was previously dating her friend, Bachelor cast-off Tia Booth. He said the relationship did not evolve because of timing and he said that he felt ready to move on from it completely. Before we get into some big Bachelorette spoilers, THIS IS YOUR SPOILER WARNING.

On episode 3 of The Bachelorette, Booth and Underwood come face to face on a group date and ABC previously reported that, “Becca has a surprise for six men as she takes them to a spa where they will need to pamper Tia, Seinne, Bekah M., Caroline and Kendall from the last season of “The Bachelor.” One dashing man has the jitters: He had a relationship with one of these women who is close to Becca. Will it put an end to his chances with the Bachelorette?” According to Life and Style Magazine, all of the women who appear on this date (with the exception of Seinne) are a part of the Bachelor in Paradise cast so far.

According to Reality Steve, Underwood and Booth were dating shortly before Underwood’s joining Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, and Reality Steve first reported that, “They weren’t DM’ing, or flirting, or casually talking – he’d flown her to CA and I’m guessing it wasn’t for tea and crumpets …” Reality Steve reported that even though Underwood dated Booth, Kufrin lets it slide, since she’s very attracted to him. It’s safe to say he’s a front-runner and makes it to at least the hometown dates. To see who actually wins The Bachelorette 2018, you can find those spoilers here.

Prior to the start of the season, Booth took to Instagram to show her support for her friend, Kufrin. In a caption, Booth wrote, “This girl right here is the real deal. I can honestly say that Becca is one of the best people on this planet. Her heart&soul are so pure, and she truly sees the best in everyone, [Becca], you make me want to be the best version of myself. I am rooting for you so hard, and can’t wait for America to fall in love with your beautiful self (if they haven’t already) I love you so much, and am so blessed to call you a best friend. #thebachelorette @bacheloretteabc #myqueen.” And, the last time that Booth posted a photo of herself with Kufrin was on March 7, 2018. Perhaps it’s because Kufrin has been doing so much promotional traveling. Or, maybe their bond isn’t as strong since the Underwood fiasco.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Underwood reached out to a woman in the public eye online, according to Heightline. Underwood was in a long-term relationship with Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman and the two reportedly connected online after he had reached out to her via video. The video reportedly offered a double date with his then teammate, Andrew East and former Olympian, Shawn Johnson. Underwood has also been linked in the past to Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley, as reported by Reality TV World.

Whether or not Underwood and Booth are dating now that they are filming Bachelor in Paradise has yet to be revealed, but we’re thinking there’s a very good chance. One thing that’s for sure, though, according to Reality Steve, is that he is actually a virgin.