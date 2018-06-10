Tony Awards 2018 Time & Channel to Watch

The 2018 Tony Awards air tonight. Read on for all the details on what time the Tonys air, what channel to watch, how to watch the Tony Awards online, the hosts and more below.

TONY AWARDS 2018 TIME & DATE: This year’s Tony Awards broadcast on June 10, 2018. The show begins at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

TONY AWARDS 2018 CHANNEL: The 2018 Tony Awards air on the CBS network this year. Check with your local TV provider (Verizon FIOS, Optimum, etc.) for the exact channel number. You can also find here, a list of all the CBS affiliate stations in various locations.

TONYS 2018 RED CARPET: The 2018 Tonys red carpet arrivals will be shown on the CBS Facebook page tonight. This coverage will begin at 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT/2 p.m. PT.

HOW TO WATCH THE TONYS ONLINE: There are several cable-free options. Read on for the ways how to watch the Tonys this year online:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including CBS (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

TONY AWARDS 2018 HOSTS: Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, who are longtime friends, are this year’s hosts. In an interview with People, Bareilles dished on the gig, saying, “I love this night of TV. The theater community really has the market cornered on triple-threat talent, so you know you’re going to see incredible performances. It’s going to be so much fun.” This will be the first time that the two host an event together.

TONY AWARDS 2018 PERFORMANCES & PERFORMERS: The performers and performances for this year’s show include Sara Bareilles with Josh Groban, Bruce Springsteen, The Band’s Visit, Carousel, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, Once on This Island, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Host Bareilles is also a nominee for SpongeBob and she told People that, “I am! It’s so out of box. It was such an interesting concept to bring to SpongeBob — to really cast the net wide in terms of who was supplying the music. I went and saw the show and the show is delightful. It is so sweet and theatrical and has all this heart. It’s just a feast for the eyes.”