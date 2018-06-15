How to Watch ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Live Online

Tonight, Russ and Juan will go head to head on an all-new episode of 90 Day Fiance on TLC. Be sure to check out the show at 8pm ET/PT.

Preview

Tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After will bring with it all the drama. Nicole will try on wedding dresses, and Robalee will agree to buy her one, despite their tense relationship as of late.

Meanwhile, Jorge and Anfisa are being, well, tested. That’s one way to put it. The two make their way to marriage counseling to see if that’s the solution, but Anfisa ends up crying in the middle of the session. When the therapist tells Jorge that he needs to realize he is lying and being manipulative, it seems to go way over his head.

And what’s the drama with Paola and Russ? In Colombia, Paola forces Russ to meet up with Juan, who openly hates him. Lo and behold, the ‘peacemaking’ dinner was not so peaceful in the end.

The latest drama among the stars of the show surrounds Anfisa Arkhipchenko who fans believe is pregnant with Jorge’s baby. As In Touch Weekly points out, Anfisa may not want to rush into having children, though. “Anfisa seems to be open to the idea of having children, and she opened up about it during a couples therapy session that was featured in a recent episode. The therapist asked Jorge and Anfisa if they had planned to have kids together at some point in the future and while Jorge seemed to say ‘yes,’ Anfisa was hesitant because of all of the issues they were already having only a year and a half into their marriage,” the outlet writes.

Anfisa has said that she wants to build a strong relationship with Jorge before the two even think about children.

Be sure to check out 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After on TLC at 8pm ET/PT.