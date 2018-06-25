How to Watch ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Season 10 Live Online

American Ninja Warrior is back for a heart-pumping tenth season, and the competitors are bringing their A-game. Be sure to tune into the show tonight at 9pm ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV: NBC (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

American Ninja Warrior is picking up speed now. Last week, the show visited Indianapolis for the city qualifiers, and tonight, the show is headed to Philadelphia.

Season 10 premiered on May 30, and is once again hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila.

The Dallas qualifers this year introduced two new obstacles: The Catch & Release, and the Tuning Forks, which have given everyone a run for their money. The Mega Wall also made its introduction.

So far, some fan favorites are taking the lead. Daniel Gil, Adam Ryl, Drew Dreschsel, and Ryan Stratis are all heading into the city finals with top times.

Gil is a trainer at Iron Sports Fitness. He’s also a dancer and opera singer. In an interview with American Ninja Warrior, Gil was asked what inspires and motivates him. He said, ” Some people who inspire me would be, of course, in the Ninja world, people like Sam Sann and Kacy Catanzaro. People who have faced tremendous obstacles before and been really successful at it. And then my faith, my lord and savior Jesus. I’ll think about all he went through and all that I want to accomplish. Nothing is impossible Nothing is too hard. Once you get into that right mindset, mind frame, you can do it. You can do anything.”

Drew Drechsel is also doing well this season. Drechsel may have slipped at the Miami Qualifiers, but he still walked away with the fastest time.

To watch more of Drew, Daniel, and their fellow competitors, tune into American Ninja Warrior Mondays at 9pm ET/PT on NBC.