How to Watch ‘American Woman’ Live Online

Paramount’s dramedy, ‘American Woman’ airs each week on Thursdays on the Paramount Network.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the Paramount Network live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV: Paramount is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Sling TV: Paramount is included in either the “Sling Orange” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle or the “Sling Blue” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

American Woman is an American comedy series inspired by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards. The show stars Alicia Silverstone, Mena Suvari, Jennifer Bartels, Markenna James, and Lia McHughand.

American Woman premiered in May to mediocre reviews from critics, with some reviews being harsher than others. The Hollywood Reporter’s review of the show read, “Paramount Network’s new 1970s-set half-hour comedy isn’t funny or distinctive and lacks a true voice behind it, even with Kyle Richards as inspiration and Alicia Silverstone as star.”

Variety wroites that the issue facing the show is that it “substitutes easy cultural references for meaningful insight about the era.”

The show’s star, Alicia Silverstone, made her film debut in 1993 in the film Crush. She received the 1994 MTV award for Breakthrough Performance for the role. Silverstone also plaid the title role in Clueless, which led to her being cast as Batgirl in the 1997 film Batman & Robin.