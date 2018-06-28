Watch Band of Brothers Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Band of Brothers is the critically acclaimed miniseries that tells the story of the “Easy” Company, part of the 101st Airborne, and their exploits during World War II. The series is based on the nonfiction best-seller of the same name, written by Stephen Ambrose; it was produced for television by Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, and Erik Jendresen and stars Kirk Acevedo, Eion Bailey, Ron Livingston, Donnie Wahlberg, and Neal McDonough. The series originally aired from September 9, 2001 through November 4, 2001. Now you can watch Band of Brothers streaming. Critics have hailed the accuracy of the miniseries, with producer Hanks noting that, to adapt the real-life stories to a small-screen miniseries some characters and memories had to be combined. Still, the final portrayal of the main characters and events were offered to real-life members of Easy Company for their approval.

Here’s your guide to watch Band of Brothers online and enjoy the series — including simple streaming info, cast actors and characters, and episode breakdowns:

How Many Band of Brothers Seasons Are There?

Band of Brothers was a 10 episode miniseries based on the nonfiction best-seller by Stephen Ambrose. The season-long arc followed the men of “Easy” Company during their tour of Europe in World War II. 47 of the real-life “Easy” Company veterans were flown to Paris and then brought by train to a screening of the event at Utah Beach, Normandy. Sets were created to look like the European towns, and much of the footage was shot between Hatfiled Aerodome in Hertfordshire, England and North Weald Airfiled in Essex. Here are the episodesfor Band of Brothers

Band of Brothers Season 1

10 episodes | September 9, 2001 – November 4, 2001

Band of Brothers follows the men of E “Easy” Company of the 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, assigned to the 101st Airborne Divisionof the United States Army from their initial training in Georgia, through the battles at Normanday and Operation Market Garden, and on to the Seige of Bastogne. Each episodes focuses on a single main character and how the events of the war are affecting him. During Basic Training, the men meet Captain Sobel, a strict disciplinarian who makes their lives miserable; from Basic, the men are sent to fight at Normandy but land away from their intended drop zone. Rumors about the execution of German POWs begin circulating, and after suffering many losses replacements arrive and begin to mesh into Easy Company. After the Battle of the Bulge, the men are assigned to hold Bastogne though they are low on weapons, food, and munitions. The company loses men in Belgium and then carries out a dangerous mission in Haguenau, and when they finally arrive in Germany, the men discover a concentration camp, freeing some of the prisoners there. They also capture the Eagle’s Nest and from there move on to Austria through the end of the war.

What Are the Best Band of Brothers Episodes?

At the time of filming, Band of Brothers was one of the most expensive television miniseries to have been made with a budget of $125 million; that breaks down to about $12.5 million spent per episode. Here is a list of the best Band of Brothers episodes:

Season 1, Episode 9 “Why We Fight”

Easy Company finally reaches Germany, but they aren’t prepared for what they will find there, especially not the remains of a concentration camp which has been abandoned by the German soldiers who ran it. As they liberate the remaining prisoners, the reasons they are fighting this war are brought home to the soldiers.

Season 1, Episode 2 “Day of Days”

The men arrive in Normandy but are scattered and land away from their drop zone. When their commander is killed in the battle, Lt. Winters takes command. The episode was nominated for four Emmys and won two, one for outstanding editing and another for outstanding sound editing; it also won an American Cinema Editors award and a Cinema Audio Society Award.

Season 1, Episode 6 “Bastogne”

In “Bastogne”, the men fight in the Battle of the Bulge and then are tasked with holding Bastogne, though they do not have enough food, weapons, or other supplies to survive. This episode was nominated for the Humanitas Prize, an award which recognizes film and television programming that promotes human dignity and freedom. The episode won the Writers Guild of America award for Adapted Long Form in 2003.

Season 1, Episode # “Carentan”

The men of Easy Company lose several brothers in the Battle of Carentan; they also struggle with rumors that Lt. Speirs has murdered a group of German POWs. PVT. Blithe struggles with shell-shock after the battle. This episode won an Emmy for sound mixing and was nominated for several more awards including outstanding stunt coordination

Who Are the Actors in the Band of Brothers Cast?

The star-studded cast of Band of Brothers was led by Tom Hanks, in a narrator role, and veteran producer Steven Spielberg, in addition to actors Damian Lewis and Neal McDonough. Here are the actors remembered for their starring roles on Band of Brothers:

Scott Grimes as Donald G. Malarky

Malarky is a Technical Sergeant in the war; he is a good soldier. Scott Grimes is a veteran actor who has appeared in numerous series and films including Party of Five, ER, and Band of Brothers; his noted film roles include Mystery, Alaska and Robin Hood.

Damian Lewis as Richard D. Winters

Major Richard Winters is the main character in the miniseries; he is dedicated to his men and a good, although fallible, leader. Damian Lewis is an award-winning actor best known for his roles in Homeland, for which he has won both an Emmy and a Golden Globe, and Band of Brothers.

Ron Livingston as Capt. Lewis Nixon

Livingston is Winters’ best friend and confidant. He is an alcoholic. Ron Livingston is a veteran character actor known for his roles in The Practice and Boardwalk Empire; he has also appeared in series such as Sex and the City and Search Party.

Shane Taylor as Eugene Roe

Roe, sometimes called Doc, was a medic and Paratrooper. He struggles with his ability to save his friends, knowing that he cannot save them all from their wounds, either physical of mental. In addition to Band of Brothers, Shane Taylor portrayed Thomas Preston in the 2014 miniseries Sons of Liberty. His other notable roles include Strike Back and Day of the Triffids.

Donnie Wahlberg as 2nd Lt. Carwood Lipton

Lipton likes to keep spirits high with Easy Company. Donnie Wahlberg first rose to fame as part of the boy-band New Kids on the Block; he transitioned into acting after the band broke up. His first big acting role was in the film The Sixth Sense, and since he has acted in a number of films and television series. He is best known as Danny Reagan from the series Blue Bloods.

Peter Youngblood Hills as Darrell Powers

Powers is a Staff Sergeant; his nickname is Shifty. Peter Youngblood Hills is an actor best known for his appearances in the Leonardo DiCaprio hits The Beach and the Band of Brothers miniseries. He has also appeared in The Wolf of Wall Street.

Nicholas Aaron as Robert Wynn

Wynn is a Private, First Class. His nickname is Popeye. Band of Brothers served as Nicholas Wynn’s first break into acting; from the miniseries he has gone on to star in Unstoppable and has provided voices for the video games Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier, Risen 3: Titan Lords and The Book of Unwritten Tales.

Philip Barantini as Wayne Sisk

Sisk is a Private within Easy Company; he is sometimes called Skinny. Philip Barantini has had a long career in Hollywood, appearing in the series Chernobyl, Humans, and The Musketeers in addition to Band of Brothers.

Michael Cudlitz as Denver Randleman

Randleman is a Sergeant nicknamed Bull; along with several other members of Easy Company, Bull led the group against Sobel; his escape from a German-occupied town is the focus of the fourth episode. Prior to Band of Brothers, Michael Cudlitz was a supporting or background character in a number of series including Beverly Hills, 90210. Since appearing in the miniseries, he has acted in 24, Las Vegas, and Southland.

Neal McDonough as Lynn Compton

Compton is a 1st Lieutenant within Easy Company; he is sometimes called Buck. Neal McDonough is an award-winning character actor. In addition to Band of Brothers, Neal has acted in Captain America: The First Avenger, Minority Report, and Timeline.

David Schwimmer as Herbert Sobel

Sobel is in charge of the men during Basic training; he is a dogmatic, exacting trainer and regularly berates the men. He is seen has a good trainer by his superiors and is promoted to Captain. David Schwimmer is best known as Ross from the hit series Friends; Band of Brothers helped to show Schwimmer as more than a comedic actor. He has gone on to play a variety of roles.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Band of Brothers?

The main cast members of “Easy” company were supported by a vast network of character actors including Tom Hardy, James McAvoy, and David Schwimmer. Here are the actors remembered for their guest starring roles on Band of Brothers

Michael Fassbender as Sgt. Burton Christenson

Christenson is one of many men who are victimized by the villainous Captain Sobel. When the men arrive at a concentration camp, it’s Christensen who helps them realize why they are really fighting this war. Band of Brothers was one of the first roles for Michael Fassbender, who has gone on to become a star in Hollywood. He is best known for his roles in X-Men: First Class and Steve Jobs.

Matthew Leitch as Floyd Talbert

Talbert was a Staff Sergeant in Easy Company. Matthew Leitch is an actor, director, and producer best known for his part in Band of Brothers, which served as his first big break in Hollywood. He has also appeared in Renford Rejects and The Dark Knight.

Jimmy Fallon as 2nd Lt. George C. Rice

Rice delivers supplies to the members of Easy Company to prepare them for the upcoming winter, but his supplies will only make the most modest of improvements for the men. Fallon is a comedian and television host who is best known for his time on Saturday Night Live and as host of The Tonight Show. He is an Emmy winning actor and host.

Colin Hanks as 2nd Lt. Henry Jones

Jones is the who comes to Easy Company straight from West Point, and without any battlefield experience which puts his men in jeopardy. Colin Hanks is the son of Tom Hanks; Band of Brothers was one of his first big roles in Hollywood. He would go on to star in the series Roswell as well as Life in Pieces.

Tom Hardy as Pvt. John Janovec

Janovec is a ladies man who gets busted by one of his commanders. Band of Brothers was one for the first roles for Tom Hardy and helped launch the career he has today. He is best known for his roles in Inception and The Dark Knight Rises.

Eion Bailey as David Kenyon Webster

Webster is a Private, First Class. He is the focuse of episode 8, in which the company goes on night patrol to capture German soldiers. Eion Bailey is a well-known character actor who has appeared in many films and television series. He is best known for his roles in Once Upon a Time, as August, and Band of Brothers.

Marc Warren as Albert Blithe

Blithe is a Private with Easy Company; he is the focus of the episode Carentan in which the men fight German troops in a small French town. Blithe is traumatized by the experience. Marc Warren is a long-time character actor in Hollywood, having appeared in Wanted and State of Play. He is best known as from Band of Brothers.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Band of Brothers?

Band of Brothers is the Emmy Award winning miniseries based on the best-selling novel by Stephen Ambrose. It was developed for television by Oscar winning actor and producer Tom Hanks and Erik Jendresen, with Stephen Spielberg also serving as an executive producer. Here are the producers and writers remembered for the part in Band of Brothers

Tom Hanks: Band of Brothers, Executive Producer, Writer, Developer

Though a star in Hollywood prior to Band of Brothers, the miniseries helped to build Tom Hanks’ career as a producer and developer. He was given AFI’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002. Along with Erik Jendresen, he developed the Band of Brothers miniseries for television; in addition to serving as a developer and executive producer, he directed or wrote episodes for the broadcast. Hanks his best known for his acting roles including Castaway and Forrest Gump.

Erik Jendresen: Band of Brothers, Producer, Developer, Writer

Along with Tom Hanks, Jendresen developed Bank of Brothers into a miniseries and wrote several episodes. He would be a producer throughout the series. Band of Brothers was the first big job for Jendresen, who has gone on to produce or write for many series and films including Ithaca, The Big Bang, and Killing Lincoln.

Steven Spielberg: Band of Brothers, Executive Producer

Band of Brothers was the second World War II epic that Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg worked on together; the first being the hit film Saving Private Ryan. Spielberg is an influential Hollywood director and producer who is best known for the films Schindler’s List and E.T..

Stephen Ambrose: Band of Brothers, Co-Executive Producer, Writer

Stephen Ambrose wrote the best-selling Band of Brothers book and served as a co-executive producer for the miniseries. Ambrose also contributed to Lewis & Clark: Great Journey and the documentary Price for Peace.

Where Band of Brothers Ranks in the Television Pantheon

In many ways, Band of Brothers set a new standard for the American miniseries. With its stark look at the impact of World War II on the men who fought, and its commitment to historical accuracy, the series producers won the respect of movie makers, casual viewers, and critics alike. The series is based on Stephen Ambrose’s book, which he researched and wrote after recording interviews with Easy Company veterans; for the miniseries, producer Tom Hanks has said that scenes were sent to veterans for their approval prior to airing to increase the accuracy of the miniseries. It won seven Primetime Emmy Awards, and a Golden Globe for Best Miniseries of Television Film. It was also named the AFI’s TV Movie or Miniseries of the Year in 2001, and won a Peabody Award. The miniseries was listed in the top 10 of Complex’s Best Miniseries of All Time, and The Guardian listed it in their Six to Watch: US Miniseries.