How to Watch ‘Beat Shazam’ Live Online

Jamie Foxx’s Beat Shazam pits three teams against one another to name some of the best music ever recorded. The show airs Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT on FOX.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch Fox live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Fox (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: Fox (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: Fox (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial now matter what bundle you choose, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Preview

Beat Shazam debuted on May 25, 2017. The show is hosted by Jamie Foxx, who produces alongside Jeff Apploff. The series was renewed for a second season on July 12, 2017, which premiered on May 29, 2018.

How does the game work? Three teams of two players compete in five rounds. In each round, the teams must identify a series of songs, and if their guess is correct, they make money. In the fifth and final round, the team with the highest score goes up against the Shazam app– they have to name up to six songs before the Shazam app does. The winning team walks away with $1,000,000.

A bit more about the show’s host. Although he is a household name, not everyone knows all the facets of the industry Jamie Foxx is involved in. He grew up a singer, songwriter, record producer, film producer, and comedian. Foxx has impressively taken home an Oscar for Best Actor, BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for playing Ray Charles in Ray.

His many famous roles include Staff Sergeant Sykes in Jarhead, executive Curtis Taylor, Jr. in Dreamgirls, Detective Ricardo Tubbs in the film adaptation of Miami Vice, and Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 among others.

Foxx was born and raised in Terrell, Texas. He began playing piano at the ripe age of five. In High School, Fox played football and basketball. He received a scholarship to the United States International University, where he studied classical music and composition.

Foxx has two daughters: Corinne and Annalise.