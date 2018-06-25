‘Believer’ Live Stream: How to Watch HBO Documentary Online

Believer, the 90-minute HBO documentary featuring Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and his exploration of the Mormon church’s treatment of LGBTQ people, premieres Monday, June 25, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Preview

Dan Reynolds, the lead vocalist for Grammy-winning group Imagine Dragons, is Mormon, but that doesn’t mean he agrees with all of the church’s teachings. Specifically, Reynolds is against the church’s anti-gay stance and believes it correlates with the rising suicide rates in Utah.

“I watched my community and my culture fail, in a really specific way that’s been hurting people who are close to me,” Reynolds said. “I’ve lost friends to suicide. I’ve had many friends who grew up Mormon and gay, and I watched the conflict that they went through. I just think it’s been a long time coming, you know?”

This documentary explores Reynolds’ goal of, in his own words, “bringing a safety net to our LGBTQ youth and to start a dialogue in those communities about what this is doing to our youth.” One of the biggest ways he’s hoping to accomplish that, and one of the main focal points of the documentary, is LoveLoud, a music festival in Utah he started to bring together members of the Mormon and LGBTQ communities and to raise funding for LGBTQ organizations.

“There was such a feeling in the air,” Reynolds said about the first LoveLoud festival. “Getting to see these families come together, and having these kids tell me that their uncle came out and that this was the first time their uncle had ever supported them in anything because they were gay and it had put a strain on their relationship, but then the uncle felt safe to come to LoveLoud and the uncle listened to LGBTQ powerful, healthy members of the community get up and talk and play music. It just brought families together, in this way, and it was so incredible and needed. I’m even more excited for it next year.”

The documentary is directed by Don Argott (DeLorean, Batman & Bill, The Art of the Steal) with a score composed by the legendary Hans Zimmer. It also features two songs that Reynolds wrote for the film.