How to Watch ‘Billions’ Live Online

Billions is currently in its third season, and the tension is high. The show airs on Thursdays on Showtime at 9pm ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Showtime shows live or on-demand on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for a free trial of one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of Showtime through Amazon Channels, which comes with a free 7-day trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch Showtime live or on-demand on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu: Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new account, Showtime is available as an add-on. Once signed up, you’ll be able to watch both live Showtime and Showtime on-demand content on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: Showtime live and on-demand content can be added to your existing FuboTV subscription, or you can include Showtime when you start a free 7-day trial. Once signed up, you can then watch Showtime on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Sling TV: Showtime live and on-demand content can be added to your existing Sling TV subscription, or you can . include Showtime when you start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV. Once signed up, you can watch Showtime on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Billions is currently in its third season. In the words of Vox, it “has managed this rise in its fortunes despite being a show about white-guy antiheroes — a type of series many critics have cut less slack in recent years — and despite being about the mega-rich and the lawyers who fail to prosecute them at a time when nobody’s particularly enthused about either of those things.”

Best described as a pulp thriller, the show originally set on Paul Giamatti’s Chuck Rhoades, a US attorney who decided to make it his job to take down Damian Lewis’ Bobby Axelrod, a man who had been cutting deals in the finance world.

Lewis, 47, is a British actor and producer. He was born in St John’s Wood, London, and attended the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, after which he performed at the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Lewis earned a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers, and went on to receive a Primetime Emmy Award and Golden Globe for his performance as Sergeant Brody in Showtime’s Homeland.

Paul Giamatti, whom Lewis acts opposite to in Billions, first came to fame in 1997 for his performance as Kenny “Pig Vomit” Rushton in Private Parts. He also played Sergeant Hill in Saving Private Ryan, Bob Zmuda in Man on the Moon, and John Maxwell in Big Momma’s House.

In 2008, Giamatti earned a Golden Globe for his performance as John Adams in the miniseries of the same name. He earned a Golden Globe Award, Primetime Emmy, and SAG Award for the role.