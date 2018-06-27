How to Watch Tonight’s Episode of ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Live Online

If you’re looking for some drama on Black Ink Crew: Chicago, tune into tonight’s episode. The episode will air tonight

The Black Ink Crew family has ventured over to the windy city. Black Ink Crew: Chicago is a Chicago-based spin-off of the original show, and promises as much drama as fans can hope for.

The Black Ink Crew: Chicago crew consists of Ryan, Charmaine, Don, Phor, Van, Liliana, Danielle, Ashley, Dobra, Nikki, Junior, Neek, and Kat.

Ryan is one of the hottest tattoo artists in the country. He’s sacrificed a lot for his business and hopes that the “new” 9 Mag he’s building will be better than ever.

In May, Hip Hop Weekly sat down with the cast of the show to talk about the upcoming fourth season. Asked how excited they are for season four Charmaine said, “Every year there’s some type of anxiety that surrounds the first show that airs because it’s always drama and all that, but this season it’s on ten. It’s on another level at this point everybody think everybody crazy!”

Phor added on, “I’m excited I get to be with the people and they get to learn a little more about me they don’t know. The only bad part that I can say is just everything is divided right now but it is what it is.”

Be sure to tune into the show tonight at 8pm ET/PT.