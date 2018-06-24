How to Watch ‘CBS 60 Minutes’ Live Online

CBS’ 60 Minutes brings the top newsmagazine stories to your television screen each week. The show airs Sundays at 7pm ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including CBS (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Preview

CBS’ 60 Minutes brings audiences real accounts in the style of a reporter-centered investigations. In 2013, the show was ranked #6 on TV Guide’s 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time. In 2013, he was ranked #24 on TV Guide’s Best Series of All Time.

60 Minutes was created by Don Hewitt- an American television news producer and executive. Hewitt was born in New York City and attended New York University. In 1945, he worked as a copyboy for The Tribune, after which he worked for the Associated Press.

By 1948, Hewitt was working as the producer/director of CBS News’ evening broadcast with Douglas Edwards. It was after his stint as the director of the first televised presidential candidate debate that he launched 60 Minutes for the first time.

Some of 60 Minutes’ most impressive and classic interviews include an interview with Earl Pitts, who was charged with selling secrets to Russia; an interview with Spielberg; an interview with Stormy Daniels, and many more.

Other top-rated interviews include an interview with President Obama on a number of critical topics, an interview with Jack Barsky, former Soviet spy, and an interview with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, among others.