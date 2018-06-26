How to Watch ‘Chopped’ Live Online S39E01

How can you watched Chopped live online? The show airs Tuesdays on the Food Network at 9pm ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Food Network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library with dozens of exclusives in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live channels, including Food Network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Food Network on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Philo TV: Food Network is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

FuboTV: Food Network is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch Food Network live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Preview

Chopped is an American reality-based cooking television series. The show is created by Executive Producer Linda Lea, as well as Dave Noll, and Michael Krupat.

It is hosted by Ted Allen.

In tonight’s episode, the chefs have to work with a small plates theme. The first basket features a surprise from one judge’s restaurant. The second round consists of a German sandwich.

How does Chopped work, for those who may be newbies to the series? The show places four chefs in a three-round contest. At the start, the chefs are given a surprise food basket with four mystery ingredients.

In 2016, Ted Allen, the show’s host, was interviewed by Eater. He says, however, that just because his face may seem familiar, that doesn’t necessarily mean you know him well. “The funny thing actually is that from watching Chopped and Chopped Junior, I don’t think you really get to know me that well. I do a lot of counting, and introducing, and trying to pronounce difficult names from all over the world, but there’s — you know, the chefs are the stars of the show. So it’s fun for me to have a chance to do an interview like this because I can stretch out, and maybe I’ll even say something funny.”

He then elaborated on his opinion on why the show is as successful as it is. He says, “It’s a game show. It has the intensity and the speed of a sport and this is why so much of these — I think a good competitive show like ours makes more sense in prime-time than say a stand-and-stir show. As much as I love cooking shows and always have, it’s just a much broader audience and people who don’t ever cook can appreciate it.”