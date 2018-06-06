How to Watch the CMT Music Awards 2018 Online

The 2018 CMT Music Awards air tonight, from 8 – 10:35 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. – 9:35 p.m. CT. There are also additional showtimes throughout the night. The awards are airing on multiple networks – Paramount, CMT and TV Land. But, not everyone has cable.

When it comes to the Paramount network’s showings of the awards, there are several options for live streaming the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Paramount–which is the network formerly known as Spike TV–online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free:

DirecTV Now: Paramount Network is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages. It comes with a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and once signed up, you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: To get Paramount Network, you’ll need to sign up for either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel package, then add the “Comedy Extra” add-on. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

For those hoping to watch the red carpet coverage of the event, they can check out the pre-show, which will air from 7 – 8 p.m. ET on CMT’s Facebook page.

The CMT Music Awards are to honor those in country music for the best songs, artists and performances. This year’s event is hosted by music group Little Big Town and they are also nominees. Plus, they are hitting the stage as performers to put on a live debut of their new single “Summer Fever.” This is the group’s first major awards show hosting gig.

Some of tonight’s performers include Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Sam Hunt, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson and Chris Stapleton. And, some of these performers are up for some big wins tonight – Video of the Year. These nominees include Blake Shelton’s “I’ll Name the Dogs,” Thomas Rhett’s “Marry Me,” Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina’s “What Ifs,” Luke Combs’ “When It Rains It Pours” and Brett Young’s “Mercy.” And star Carrie Underwood already has 17 awards under her belt. This year, she is nominated in several categories as well. When it comes to tonight’s presenters, some of the big stars participating include Backstreet Boys, Brett Young, Carly Pearce, Lauren Alaina, Leon Bridges, Luke Combs, RaeLynn, Rascal Flatts, Sugarland, and Today show host Hoda Kotb, as reported by People.

According to Rolling Stone, the CMT Music Awards have traditionally been the unofficial kickoff to the CMA Music Festival over the years. This year, the festival begins in Music City on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

There are several new artists to pay attention to this year and they are each up for breakout awards tonight. Carly Pearce, Devin Dawson, Lanco, Lindsay Ell, Russell Dickerson and Walker Hayes are the newcomers who will be performing abbreviated versions of their own songs on a side stage during tonight’s big event.