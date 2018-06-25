How to Watch ‘Cultureshock’ Miniseries Live Online

Tonight marks the premiere of A&E’s newest limited series, Cultureshock. The biography series is a five-part documentary that takes an “in-depth look at the untold stories behind watershed moments in pop culture that have had a lasting impact on our society.” The show will premiere tonight on A&E at 9pm ET/PT.

Preview

Each episode of Cultureshock will look at untold stories of big and unforgettable moments in entertainment history, beginning with tonight’s premiere episode, Michael Jackson’s Final Curtain Call.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “On the ninth anniversary of his tragic death, this heartbreaking and celebratory documentary is a fast-moving cultural critique on the day that Michael Jackson passed away – one that collectively broke the hearts of the Internet and our culture. Looking at the final days of the pop icon’s life, the documentary sheds a light on the immeasurable pressure Jackson was under as he prepared for his final tour, and how he ultimately ended up with the biggest audience of his lifetime during his true final farewell.” Tonight’s episode will include interviews with newscasters, reporters, family, and friends of Jackson. It will focus on the pressure placed on Jackson as he prepared for his final tour. Some of those interviewed include Travis Payne, Kenny Ortega, Harvey Levin, Warren Zanes, and more.

Next week’s episode- The Osbournes: The Price of Reality will focus on the Osbourne family and their life in the center of the spotlight. Ozzy, Sharon, Jack, and Kelly will discuss the divide in their lives between fiction and reality, and the cost of living in the spotlight.

July 9’s episode is titled The Rise of Trash TV, and looks at shows like “The Jerry Springer Show” and “Geraldo”, and how they serve as the blueprint for today’s reality TV shows. Interviews for this episode were conducted with Jerry Springer, Sally Jessy Raphael, geraldo Rivera, Laura Grindstaff, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Maury Povich, and more.

Cultureshock is produced by Meredith Corporation’s Four M Studios in association with Entertainment Weekly.

Be sure to tune into the series premier tonight at 9pm ET/PT on A&E.