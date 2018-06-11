Watch Curb Your Enthusiasm Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Back in 1999, Seinfeld creator Larry David put out a special called Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm. While it was meant to be a solo project, it spoke to viewers and spawned a full television series called Curb Your Enthusiasm. The series, which has been on the air for nine seasons and 90 episodes, continuously gets acclaim from critics and viewers alike.

Much like Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm focuses on the awkward parts of life and the many social mistakes that Larry has made in his life. While the show is funny, parts will make you cringe — because while you’re rooting for the immensely funny Larry David, his series is all about making you feel a little uneasy. If you want to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm online, you’re in luck — Curb Your Enthusiasm is currently streaming, allowing you to catch all the episodes you may have missed.

Here’s how to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm streaming online.

How to Watch Curb Your Enthusiasm Online & Stream the Complete Series

In the United States, all six seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm are available on both Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. Here’s how to watch via either service:

Amazon Prime

If you have Prime, or if you want to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime, you can watch the first eight seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm on your computer via Amazon’s website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Then, for Season 9, as well as any new episodes that air, you will need both Prime and the HBO channel. Once signed up for both–you can start a free trial of one or both services right here–you can then watch on your computer via Amazon’s website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

There are two different options when signing up for Hulu:

Hulu: If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV: If you want to watch their on-demand library as well as live TV, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

When signing up for either of the above options, you’ll also need to add the HBO add-on to watch old episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as new ones when they air. You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

How Many Curb Your Enthusiasm Seasons Are There?

There are nine seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Fans likely thought the show was over back in 2011, as shows rarely come back from a long hiatus, but after six years, the show’s ninth season began airing in 2017. And it was a successful one, as HBO has announced that the show will be coming back for a tenth season. Here’s what went down in the seasons that have already aired.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 1

10 Episodes | October 2000 – December 2000

Season one of Curb Your Enthusiasm didn’t have a set story arc — it was more or less standalone episodes while the series found its footing. In the show, Larry David — who plays himself — is navigating a world after the end of Seinfeld. Cheryl Hines plays his wife in the show, also named Cheryl. Kathy Griffin and Bob Odenkirk both have brief roles throughout season one.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 2

10 Episodes | September 2001 – November 2001

In season two, Larry tries once again to have a hit show like Seinfeld — but unfortunately, nothing lands. In the meantime, he tries to survive as a used car salesman. Jason Alexander appears in this season, as well as fellow Seinfeld veteran Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who works with Larry throughout a few episodes to try and pitch a new network television show. Kaitlin Olson from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia pops up as Cheryl’s sister in the season’s ninth episode.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 3

10 Episodes | September 2002 – November 2002

A bit of jealousy leads to Larry David as Cheryl’s doubles partner. David is also working on a Martin Scorcese movie throughout season three, and the project actually ends up making him miss his own mother’s funeral. He keeps busy this season, as he also works on launching a restaurant with his manager Jeff (played by Jeff Garlin) Ted Danson, and Michael York.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 4

10 Episodes | January 2004 – March 2004

Larry works with David Schwimmer on Broadway at the start of season four. He also has an embarrassing time over at Ben Stiller’s place, after a birthday party turns disastrous. Larry also gets a pass to cheat on Cheryl with one woman and struggles to find that connection throughout the season. Stiller and Schwimmer are just two of the guest stars this season — Stephen Colbert shows up in the season finale, “Opening Night,” playing a man who asks Larry to take a picture of him.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 5

10 Episodes | September 2005 – December 2005

Season five is all about kidneys. After finding out that a friend needs a transplant, Larry offers up one of his own — a decision he regrets soon after announcing it. He also gets a sandwich named after him at Leo’s, but it’s not a very good one — it’s got two types of white fish, cream cheese, capers, and onions. He tries to switch with Ted Danson, who refuses after hearing the ingredients. Larry has a Seder in episode 7 of the season, titled “The Seder,” and invites a new friend who happens to be a sex offender, played by Rob Corddry.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 6

10 Episodes | September 2007 – November 2007

The show made a big choice in season six by separating Larry and Cheryl. With that, Larry returns back to the dating scene, starting off with a date with Lucy Lawless. Their friends need to choose sides in the separation, and as expected, most side with Cheryl. Ben Stiller and Brenda Strong make appearances in the season’s eighth episode, “The N-Word”.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 7

10 Episodes | September 2009 – November 2009

The season starts with Larry dating Loretta but trying hard to break it off in the midst of her being diagnosed with cancer. The gang from Seinfeld have a reunion, which Larry thinks might be a good excuse to reconnect with Cheryl.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 8

10 Episodes | July 2011 – September 2011

Unfortunately, Cheryl is over Larry — and the two finalize their divorce in season eight. Michael J. Fox and Cheyenne Jackson both appear in episodes, with Fox playing Larry’s neighbor who’s accused of harassment.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 9

10 Episodes | October 2017 – December 2017

After a six-year hiatus, Curb Your Enthusiasm came back on the air in 2017. The season starts with Larry penning a musical comedy and getting a little help from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. He also dates a woman named Bridget, played by Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham.

What Are the Best Curb Your Enthusiasm Episodes?

One of the best things about Curb Your Enthusiasm is that it’s not afraid to push buttons. Some episodes are simply flawless. Here’s a list of the best Curb Your Enthusiasm episodes:

Season 2, Episode 7: “The Doll”

After attending a party, Larry finds himself in a situation with a doll named Judy. Watching Susie Greene, the network executive’s wife, yell at Larry and Jeff over a missing doll’s head is one of the funniest parts of an already unique and clever episode. Try not to laugh when you hear Suzie state, “Her doll Judy has been decapitated.”

Season 3, Episode 8: “Krazee-Eyez Killa”

In this season three episode, Larry meets rapper Krazee-Eyez Killa, and helps him out with some of his new raps — sort of. One piece of advice is that he uses the word “fuck” too much. Seeing Krazee-Eyez show his dining room to Larry is too funny. His floor is made out of “floor shit.” Impressive, right?

Season 4, Episode 6: “The Car Pool Lane”

Larry realizes he’d save a lot of time if he were able to use the car pool lane, so he hires a prostitute named Monina, played by Kym Whitley, to be his passenger. “I’m not interested in any sex per se,” Larry says to her on her way to Dodger Stadium.

Who Are the Actors in the Curb Your Enthusiasm Cast?

As expected, there are many funny people in the Curb Your Enthusiasm cast. Here a guide of the characters that appeared in the most episodes.

It’s hard to play yourself on television, especially if you’re not necessarily likable. Surely Larry’s character is a fictionalized version of himself. Both Larrys are known in the entertainment industry and both worked on Seinfeld, but only the Larry David character leads a “married without children” lifestyle. In real life, David is divorced with two daughters — Cazzie and Romy.

Larry and Jeff have a very special relationship — Jeff is both his manager and close friend. Jeff Garlin is also known for starring in The Goldbergs, and he also had a recurring role on Arrested Development. He’s expected to lend his voice to Toy Story 4, where he’ll play a character named Buttercup.

It’s hard work being married to Larry David. Cheryl played his wife on the first few seasons on the show. “In another universe, I feel like I’m actually married to Larry and we exist as a couple. So it’s very close to me, our relationship, our fictitious relationship,” Hines said to Rolling Stone back in 2011. Since, she’s appeared on the game show Funny You Should Ask.

Larry and Susie, Jeff’s wife, often don’t see eye to eye. Throughout the series, they’ve had multiple disputes, with Susie even banning Larry from the house at one point. Susie Essman plays the role flawlessly. She’s also appeared on Broad City and Those Who Can’t.

Other characters include Ted Danson, whose shown up in 20 episodes playing himself, and Richard Lewis,who plays a character based on himself named Richard Lewis.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Curb Your Enthusiasm?

Curb Your Enthusiasm is known for its impressive roster of guest stars. Here are some of the most important people who have spent time filming Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Bob Odenkirk as “Porno Gil”

Back in the first season, Odenkirk appears as Gil Bangs, a porn star who gets a little graphic when detailing his job.

Alanis Morissette as herself

Alanis is scheduled to perform at a fundraiser in the episode titled “The TErrorist Attack.” Larry David tries hard to get her to spill on who she wrote her hit song “You Oughta Know” about.

When the cast of Seinfeld reunited on the show, fans couldn’t believe it — while Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander had made appearances before, this was the first time on television that they interacted with Michael Richards and Jerry Seinfeld. It was the first many had seen of Richards since his comedy club incident when he went on a racist rant.

Shaquille O’Neal as himself

Yes, even Shaquille O’Neal appeared on Curb Your Enthusiasm — and he even got an episode named after him. Larry David accidentally trips him at a Lakers game, and things unravel from there.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Curb Your Enthusiasm?

Larry David created Curb Your Enthusiasm after finding success with a mock documentary by the same name. But he’s not the only person behind the show — while creating and writing 90 episodes, he chose some important talents to help develop the show.

Robert B. Weide: Curb Your Enthusiasm Director and Executive Producer

Weide directed 28 episodes of the show and also appeared as himself in two very brief roles at the start of the series — as “Man Backstage” and “Man With Phone.” There’s a good chance you might miss him on-screen.

Larry Charles: Curb Your Enthusiasm Director and Executive Producer

Larry Charles has been working with Larry David for some time — he also lent a hand with Seinfeld back in the day Charles has directed 19 episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm, starting back in 2000 with the episode “The Wire”.

Jeff Schaffer: Curb Your Enthusiasm Writer

Jeff Schaffer has created the story for 20 episodes of the show. Prior to, he was a writer and producer on Seinfeld so you could say he owed a lot of Larry David for helping shape his career.

Where Curb Your Enthusiasm Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Whether or not Larry David’s antics make you uncomfortable, you have to admit that he knows a lot about how to make a hit TV show. Both series show real situations that happen, but that not many people openly talk about. David isn’t afraid of making himself look foolish or unlikable, which you have to give him credit for.

It’s hard not to compare the two shows. Being on HBO gives Curb Your Enthusiasm a chance to be even more raw and open. “It would take many aspects of Seinfeld a step further. It would portray the worst aspects of its star to their greatest comedic effect,” BBC writer Jennifer Keishin Armstrong states. “It would make awkward humour the biggest trend in television comedy for the following decade. And it would solidify the idea that the creative voice behind a show is the greatest star of all, elevating TV creators to the same status as on-camera talent.”

Larry David not only made a funny show — he opened up a new category of comedy. If you’ve ever had an inappropriate thought or didn’t want to practice the proper etiquette in a situation, David was there to express it and show the world how it’d turn out. He proved that the best comedic situations can happen to anyone — even if they’re awkward to talk about.