How to Watch ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ Live Online

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is one of the top late night talk shows on TV these days. The show airs weekdays at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central.

Trevor Noah has led an illustrious career. At age 18, he starred on the South African soap opera Isidingo. He then delved into hosting, with the education TV series Run the Adventure and the gossip TV series The Real Goboza. In 2008, Noah hosted the dating game show The Amazing Date.

It wasn’t until 2012 that he became the first South African stand-up comedian to appear on The Tonight Show. One year after that, he performed on David Letterman. By 2014, Noah had become a contributor on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.

The announcement that Noah would be taking over The Daily Show came on March 30, 2015. As The Guardian pointed out in a 2016 interview, some people have complained that Noah, despite his charm and wry sense of humor, isn’t ‘political’ enough to host The Daily Show, to which Noah says, “I never considered myself a very political person. Then when I travelled, I realised, ‘Oh no, I am extremely political.’ It’s just that in my country, the base level is so politicised that we don’t think it is.” The least political South African, he thinks, is probably more political than most policy wonks in this country. “And when you go to the US, a lot of people are just like, ‘Meh – I don’t really follow politics’. The way it is right now in America, Donald Trump is pop culture, and everyone is talking about supreme courts and cabinet positions. But that’s how South Africa has almost always been. You couldn’t not be. We were born political.”

Noah has opened up to American audiences, and invited them to get to know him better, with his memoir “Born a Crime.” The 2016 autobiographical book garnered critical acclaim, and one year after its release, Noah was named one of “The 25 Most Powerful People in New York Media” by the Hollywood Reporter. The book became a #1 New York Times Bestseller and was chosen as one of the best books of the year by a variety of outlets, including The New York Times, NPR, Newsday, Esquire, and Booklist.

To learn more about Noah, his politics, and his views, be sure to check out The Daily Show weekdays at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central.