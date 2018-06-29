How to Watch ‘Diners, Drive-ins & Dives’ Live Online

Guy Fieri is here to bring you the best of the diners, drive-in restaurants, and dive bars across the country.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Food Network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library with dozens of exclusives in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live channels, including Food Network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Food Network on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Philo TV: Food Network is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

FuboTV: Food Network is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch Food Network live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Preview

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives premiered on April 23, 2007, and is still going strong today.

In each episode, which usually revolves around a theme like “burgers” “mashed potatoes” or “comfort food”, Fieri visits a handful of diners, drive-ins, and dive bars to sample their food.

Along with Fieri, the show has welcomed a number of guests, including Robert Irvine, Andrew Zimmerman, Michael Symon, Matthew McConaughey, Gene Hackman, Rosie ODonnell, Kid Rock, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, and Kevin James among others.

In a 2017 interview with Thrillist, Guy spoke about what he has learned from his many experiences on the road with Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Asked what the biggest change he has witnessed in ten years of travel, he said, “The change has been enormous. It’s mind-blowing. I’ve seen not just a lot of mom-and-pop restaurants popping up but people getting out of the corporate world, wanting to do their own thing, wanting to have their own food expressions, wanting to have their own mantra in food. You see that angle on food trucks so often. I know these folks aren’t making a ton of money, but they do it because they love it.

Fieri is no stranger to the food business. He opened his first food operation at age 10, and after college, he worked as a restaurant manager. In 2006, he won Next Food Network Star. The rest, as they say, is history.