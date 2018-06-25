How to Watch ‘Double Dare’ Revival Nickelodeon Live Online

Nickelodeon is back with one of its hits from the late 1980s: Double Dare. If you want to check out the revival, tune into Nickelodeon tonight at 8pm ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Nickelodeon via Philo TV, a cable-free, live-TV streaming service.

Not only is Philo the cheapest option among all the streaming services at just $16 per month, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them later. And even if you forget to DVR the show, it also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Preview

Double Dare is back and this time, it’s double the trouble. The hit Nickelodeon series first aired on the network from 1986 to 1993, but Nickelodeon has revived it to assure its older fans that they’re not forgotten.

Marc Summers, who hosted the original series, recently told TVLine, “I’m just excited to be a part of it in so many different ways. It was a show that was critical to my career and also critical to Nickelodeon… To be able to reunite after all these years is just fun.”

Summers continued, “What we have now is a situation where — maybe for the first time in Nickelodeon’s history — parents who grew up watching Nickelodeon programming have kids the same age they were when they started watching Nickelodeon… And I think it is a bonding and sharing experience.”

And who will be hosting this go around? Liza Koshy- a Youtube comedian with nearly 15 million subscribers, will be serving as host on the revival.

Koshy started her comedy career posting on Vine in 2013. When Vine closed in 2017, Koshy had over 5 million followers. By then, however, she’d already started cultivating a Youtube personality, and these days, that’s her biggest platform. In 2017, Koshy became the “fastest Youtube personality to reach 10 million subscribers.”

Along with her online personality, Koshy has some acting experience as well. In 2016, she starred in Hulu’s horror series Freakish as Violet Adams. She also played the role of Aday Walker in the horror-comedy feature film Boo! A Madea Halloween. Last year, she hosted the live preshow at the Golden Globe Awards.

To date, she has taken home two Streamy Awards and a Teen Choice Award.

Be sure to tune into the series premiere of Double Dare tonight on Nickelodeon at 8pm ET/PT.