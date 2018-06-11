Watch Entourage Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

If you’ve ever wanted to “hug it out,” it might be a good idea to stream Entourage online. The show, about a budding Los Angeles star and his group of friends, is rumored to be based around executive producer Mark Wahlberg’s experience trying to make it in Hollywood. Running for eight seasons and 96 episodes (plus a movie, which was released in 2015) Entourage gained quite an audience.

One of the reasons why it was a hit was because it focused on male friendship, which is a topic that’s often put on the backburner when it comes to television shows. Even feelings were mixed about the final seasons of Entourage, the first few seasons included fresh writing and storylines.

Here’s how to watch Entourage streaming if you want to catch up and see what the Hollywood life is all about.

How to Watch Entourage Online & Stream the Complete Series

In the United States, all eight seasons of Entourage are available on both Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. Here’s how to watch via either service:

Amazon Prime

If you have Prime, or if you want to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime, you can watch every season of Entourage on your computer right here, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

There are two different options when signing up for Hulu:

Hulu: If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV: If you want to go from watching Hulu’s on-demand library to watching MLB games or other live TV without changing the app, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

When signing up for either of the above options, you’ll also need to add the HBO add-on to watch every episode of Entourage. You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

How Many Entourage Seasons Are There?

Entourage ran for eight seasons, with season 3 split into two parts. After wrapping up in 2011, the gang had another adventure in a movie that was greenlit in 2013 but suffered from production issues that delayed its release. Here’s what happened in each season of Entourage.

Entourage Season 1

8 Episodes | July 2004 – September 2004

Season one introduces us to Vince Chase, an A-lister played by Adrian Grenier, and his friends Eric (Kevin Connolly) Turtle (Jerry Ferrara) and Johnny ‘Drama’ Chase (Kevin Dillon). Much of season one is about parties and interesting storylines behind-the-scenes, including an episode called “Talk Show” where Luke Wilson shows up to chat with Turtle about scoring a home-theater system for free. Wilson is just one of the many names who popped up on the show playing a fictionalized version of himself — the show was known for its guest stars. Gary Busey also cameos as himself this season.

Entourage Season 2

14 Episodes | June 2005 – September 2005

The crew is set to attend a pajama party at the legendary Playboy mansion in season two. But, there’s one problem — Hugh Hefner banned Drama from the location. Aquaman also plays a big role this season, as everyone tries to convince Vince that it’d be a role worth taking. Mandy Moore stars as an “Aquagirl” hopeful (and herself) in the episode “Oh, Mandy”.

Entourage Season 3A

12 Episodes | June 2006 – August 2006

Season three was split up, with part one starting with the premiere of Aquaman. Season three introduces Dom, played by Domenick Lombardozzi, who was an old friend of the gang that now makes Drama and Turtle a little uncomfortable. Seth Green appears in the episode “Vegas Baby, Vegas!” which includes a vacation to (you guessed it) Vegas.

Entourage Season 3B

8 Episodes | April 2007 – June 2007

Premiering in 2007, the second half of season three starts with Vince’s birthday, which leads to a little bit of reflection. Drama has the chance to appear of both a Punk’d like show hosted by Pauly Shore, as well as Rush Hour 3, but doesn’t get the response he wants. He does, however, get his own condo after the guys are forced to move out of their mansion.

Entourage Season 4

12 Episodes | June 2007 – September 2007

Much of season four is focused around Medellin, a movie that the guys want to put together that was introduced in season three. While the first episode includes a behind-the-scenes documentary of filing (which also features Sofia Vergara) episodes including Medellin‘s application into the Cannes festival, which is a plot that later involves a cameo by Kanye West.

Entourage Season 5

12 Episodes | September 2008 – November 2008

Medellin, much like the Entourage film, ended up being a flop. But unlike the Entourage film, Medellin didn’t even make its way into theaters. Vince and Turtle hide out in Mexico to avoid the backlash, and Vince’s career takes a minor hit.

Entourage Season 6

12 Episodes | July 2009 – October 2009

Vince’s career recovers in the show’s sixth season and Turtle begins dating Sopranos actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler. Later in the series, someone breaks into Vince’s home, and they realize he has a stalker. Drama considers giving up acting, but those thoughts are quite brief.

Entourage Season 7

10 Episodes | June 2010 – September 2010

John Stamos, Eminem, and Queen Latifah make appearances in the seventh season of Entourage, along with Jessica Simpson, Aaron Sorkin, and Mike Tyson. Major plots this season include Vince dating a porn star and posting questionable videos, which jeopardizes his serious acting career. Also, Turtle gives the tequila business a shot.

Entourage Season 8

8 Episodes | July 2011 – September 2011

Vince spends some time in rehab and tries hard to reignite his career. He meets a Vanity Fair writer named Sophia Leer, and Vince becomes infatuated with her. So much that at the end of the season, they get married in Paris. Vince’s long-time agent, Ari (played by Jeremy Piven) quits the agency.

What Are the Best Entourage Episodes?

Based on the chemistry of the cast, there were plenty of memorable Entourage episodes. Here are four specific episodes you won’t want to miss when you’re streaming Entourage online.

Season 2, Episode 9: “I Love You Too”

Vince and Drama attend Comic-Con for Vince to promote Aquaman and for Drama to do a signing for Viking Quest. Drama has a run-in with fans when he realizes he doesn’t know his character as well as some of his fans, especially in comparison to co-star Vanessa Angel. After calling her out, they realize they both had crushes on each other on set. Rainn Wilson is also featured in this episode as a pesky journalist.

Season 3, Episode 2: “One Day In The Valley”

This episode was “make it or break it” for Aquaman. A series of blackouts threatened the attendance of the film on opening day, which is important since the gang really wanted to film to not only be a success, but beat the numbers that Spider-Man brought in on opening weekend. The guys end up attending a huge high school party, which ends up with Vince drunkenly serenading the students on the roof — much like in the movie Almost Famous.

Season 3, Episode 9: “Vegas Baby, Vegas!”

The guys go to Vegas on a Wednesday, mostly for fun but also for a promotional gig. They invite Ari, who initially refuses due to responsibilities with his family. He quickly caves and ends up witnessing a stripper contest, which Vince is the judge of. An arrogant Seth Green is also in town, and it turns out he’s not too fond of Eric, based on his treatment of on-again-off-again girlfriend Sloan.

Season 5, Episode 10: “Seth Green Day”

Speaking of Seth Green, he has an entire season five episode named after him. In “Seth Green Day,” Eric and Seth meet up once again after a studio is interested in hiring Seth as a lead in a pilot that Eric’s buddy Charlie put together. The two have a tense confrontation before the audition.

Who Are the Actors in the Entourage Cast?

While Grenier is the main character, Vincent Chase, known as one of the best actors of his generation, doesn’t necessarily bring all the action by himself. His character grew up with Eric, Turtle, and Dom, and Drama is his less successful older brother. This was Grenier’s biggest role thus far. After the show wrapped up, he had a part in Miles from Tomorrowland, which ended in 2016.

Connolly plays Eric Murphy, Vince’s best friend and manager. Starting out in season one, he’s somewhat new to the job — prior to, he was a night manager as Sbarros. After the show ended, Connolly got a part as Charlie Graham in the 2016 television series Pitch.

Playing the role of Vince’s less successful brother, Kevin Dillon faced a lot of bad news on Entourage. Luckily, he’s been working hard ever since the show ended, with roles in How To Be A Gentleman and a small part as Jimmy O’Shea on Blue Bloods in 2017 and 2018.

Turtle’s the only one in the entourage who isn’t directly involved in acting or managing. For the most part, he serves as Vince’s driver. Since 2015, Ferrara has had a role as Joe Proctor in the hit show Power, which has already been renewed for a sixth season, despite only two seasons having aired thus far.

Jeremy Piven as Ari Gold

Jeremy Piven’s role as Ari Gold was one of the breakouts in the cast. Piven, who was known in the industry prior to Entourage, won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2006, 2007, and 2008 for the show. Since, he’s played the role of Jeffrey Tanner in Wisdom of the Crowd.

Rex Lee as Lloyd

Behind every good agent is a trustworthy assistant. Rex Lee played Ari Gold’s assistant Lloyd and appeared in 79 out of 96 episodes. Even with a degree in art history from Sarah Lawrence College and an MBA, he’s still unfortunately ridiculed by Ari. Lee has had a successful career since, playing Elliot Park in Young & Hungry since the show debuted in 2014.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Entourage?

Entourage was heavy on guest stars and prided itself on having all sorts of talent come in, typically portraying a version of themselves that was a little more outrageous than who they really are. Here are some of the best.

Bob Saget as himself

Folks who still thought Bob Saget was as squeaky clean as Full House icon Danny Tanner were probably surprised during his multiple episodes of Entourage Appearing in seasons five through seven, he made it clear that he’s a big fan of weed and sex.

David Schwimmer as himself

David Schwimmer, best known as Ross from Friends, appeared in the season six episode “Running on E,” where he enlists Ari Gold’s help to find him parts that aren’t too much like Ross from Friends. If Jaleel White was watching at home, he’d likely relate.

Martin Scorsese as himself

Yep, that Martin Scorsese. He appears in a season five episode called “Return to Queens Blvd,” as himself — a director who’s currently working on an adaptation of The Great Gatsby.

Matt Damon as himself

Matt Damon was one of the most memorable cameos. In the episode “Give A Little Bit,” he’s working hard on his charity and lets the entourage get to him. In the end, he’s in tears over his frustration.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Entourage?

There were a lot of creative people behind the scenes to make sure Entourage was the best it could be. Here are some of the most notable staff members who brought the show to life.

Doug Ellin: Creator and Writer of Entourage

Doug Ellin was known best as being a writer before creating Entourage. Not only did he pen 64 episodes of the show, but he also wrote the screenplay for the movie Kissing a Fool prior to the show getting its start.

Mark Wahlberg: Executive Producer of Entourage

Mark Wahlberg helped shape Entourage by basing it on his own experiences as an up-and-coming actor in the ’90s. Even Ari Gold is based on his own experiences with William Morris Endeavor co-CEO Ari Emanuel.

Wesley S. Nickerson III: Entourage Writer and Executive Story Editor

Wesley S. Nickerson III was a key part of the Entourage crew, credited for helping out with 42 episodes of the show. Currently, he’s been on the team of House of Lies and has written 10 episodes of the television series.

Julian Farino: Entourage Director

While Entourage had many directors, Julian Farino was behind the scenes for 23 of them. Currently, he’s working on the television series Ballers

Where Entourage Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Entourage was a show that had a really strong start, yet somewhat formed a reputation as time went on — despite its solid writing and casting. “When Entourage debuted, part of its appeal was that it was a satire with a sense of humor about itself. It wanted to poke fun at Hollywood by demonstrating not just how vapid and uninteresting it all was, but how damn seriously everyone took it,” said Steve Heisley from AV Club. And he has a point.

While the show always included funny moments, it kind of lost its appeal as time went forward — and that’s probably why the movie tanked at the box office. During the season finale, people didn’t care as much about what happened to the characters. “Much like the series, even in its lowest points, there are still a few laughs from the supporting cast, and Ellin paces the piece well,” Brian Tallerico from Roger Ebert’s review site said. “But Entourage mistakenly keeps its characters floating in rarefied air, giving us no way to relate to them or care about them.”

If you want to dive into Entourage, your best bet is to stick to the first few seasons where the characters are a little more relatable. If they ended it before the gang’s egos got too inflated, it could have maintained its original reputation.