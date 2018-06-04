Watch Family Ties Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

A series ostensibly about family dynamics, Family Ties was also a commentary on the cultural changes the United States was experiencing during the 1980s. Over its seven seasons, the show included 176 episodes and one television movie. The series pitted liberal Baby Boomer parents Elyse and Steven against their more conservative children. The series writers were also not afraid to tackle controversial subjects like teenage death, alcoholism, bigotry, and drug use. The show was begun as a star vehicle for Meredith Baxter, as Elyse, and Michael Gross, as Steven, but the children, played by Michael J. Fox, Justine Bateman, and Tina Yothers quickly took on the starring roles.

Here’s your guide to watch Family Ties online and enjoy the classic series — including simple streaming info, cast actors and characters, and best seasons and episodes:

How to Watch Family Ties Online & Stream the Complete Series

Family Ties is not on Hulu or Netflix in the U.S., but all seven seasons are available for streaming on Prime Video.

If you have Amazon Prime, you can watch every Family Ties episode here on your computer via Amazon’s website or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you don’t have Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Once signed up, you can watch every The Newsroom episode on your computer via Amazon’s website or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead.

How Many Family Ties Seasons Are There?

Family Ties ran for seven seasons, from September 22, 1982, through October 30, 1988. The series boasts 176 episodes and one TV movie. During the series run, the show won five Emmy awards, a Golden Globe, five Young Artist awards, and two TVLand awards. It is remembered not only for the family relationships but for tackling social problems including alcoholism, drugs, gambling, and teen death.

Family Ties Season 1

22 episodes | September 22, 1982 – April 11, 1983

Alex worries about his womanizing friends taking advantage of Mallory when they two throw a party; he later is heartbroken to find that the girl he gave his virginity to is already with another guy. Uncle Arthur pushes himself on Mallory, who turns to Alex for advice. Steven and Elyse are jailed for their part in a no nukes rally, and neighbor Skippy joins the series as a recurring character.

Family Ties Season 2

22 episodes | September 23, 1983 – May 10, 1984

Mallory’s boyfriend considers taking the relationship to the next level, just so he doesn’t have to return to college. Alex takes amphetamines to stay up so he can improve his GPA. Alex pushes Jennifer too hard at sports. The Keatons’ friend, Richard, attempts to kidnap his own son. Alex considering crossing state lines to be able to drink with his friends. Skippy learns he is adopted.

Family Ties Season 3

24 episodes | September 20, 1984 – March 28, 1985

At a convention, Elyse begins gambling and quickly becomes addicted. Alex starts working with Steven but doesn’t like the job. Mallory’s grades slip because of her after school job. When their parents are away, the kids throw a party and Mallory crashes the car. An elderly aunt dies, throwing Mallory into a depression. Steven tries to manage a work event from home while a pregnant Elyse goes into labor.

Family Ties Season 4

24 episodes | September 26, 1985 – May 8, 1986

Alex falls for Ellen, who breaks his heart. Mallory’s new boyfriend doesn’t impress Steven at all. Alex can’t believe Mallory out-scored him on an IQ test, and when Jennifer defends her boyfriend from a bully, things in her relationship go awry. Alex tries to help Mallory’s boyfriend, Nick, impress Steven and Elyse. Mallory and Alex try to help a shoplifter. Mallory may not graduate high school.

Family Ties Season 5

30 episodes | September 25, 1986 – August 13, 1987

Andy, the Keaton’s youngest child, begins pre-school, Steven gets a new job offer from a college friend. Nick proposes to Mallory and Steven and Elyse freak out. Alex tries to help Skippy with his fraternity, but only hurts him. Steven and Elyse are caught in the middle of Steven’s brother’s divorce. Alex struggles when a friend is killed in a car accident.

Family Ties Season 6

28 episodes | September 13, 1987 – May 1, 1988

Alex finds a new love, Lauren, and Jennifer uses a geek to impress a popular boy at her school. The family deals with an aunt’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Lauren writes a psychology paper featuring the Keaton family. Jennifer chooses a banned book for a school project. Nick’s father steps in to give him a business loan.

Family Ties Season 1

26 episodes | October 30, 1988 – May 14, 1989

A co-worker steals from Mallory. The family deals with Steven’s heart attack. Skippy enlists in the Army. Jennifer begins dating the brother of Mallory’s ex. Nick’s dog is struck by a car. Alex quits a job when his friend is fired. The Keatons face bigotry in their neighborhood. Alex gets his dream job, in New York, throwing Elyse into a panic at the thought of him leaving.

What Are the Best Family Ties Episodes?

In addition to the cultural divide between Steven and Elyse and children Alex, Mallory, Jennifer, and Andy, Family Ties address the growing gap in American culture in general. The show writers touched on topics including teen drinking and drug use, family member and friends’ deaths, divorce, and bigotry.

Here’s a list of the best Family Ties episodes:

Season 2, Epi 14 “Say Uncle”

Alex’s hero, Uncle Ned, is fired from another job and comes to stay with the family. Alex discovers his dark secret: Ned is an alcoholic.

Season 3, Epi 8 “4 Rms Ocn Vu”

With their parents away on vacation, Alex and Mallory throw a party; Mallory crashes the family car.

Season 2, Epi 6 “Speed Trap”

To keep his grades up, Alex experiment with amphetamines.

Season 5, Episodes 22 and 23 “A, My Name is Alex”

Alex tries to pretend things are fine after a friend dies in a car accident, but he can’t handle his emotions. The episodes won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series and it is ranked at number 68 of TV Guide’s 100 Greatest Episodes of all Time list.

Season 7, Episodes 5, 6, and 7 “Heartstrings Part 1, Part 2, Part 3”

When Steven has a heart attack, the family struggles with what could happen to them if he doesn’t make it.

Who Are the Actors in the Family Ties Cast?

Meredith Baxter as Elyse Keaton

A hippe from the 60s, Elyse is now an architect struggling to understand her children, who are much more conservative than she. Meredith Baxter is best known for playing the role of Elyse in Family Ties. In addition to the series, she is known for playing Betty Broderick in A Woman Scorned: The Betty Broderick Story. She has also played Maureen in The Young and The Restless and Nancy Maitland in Family.

Michael Gross as Steven Keaton

Steven Keaton works for public television, after a career in a Peace Corps. He is mild-mannered, and the perfect dad. Michael Gross is best known for playing Steven Keaton in Family Ties; in addition to the series, he has appeared in the Tremors franchise, and the series Suits, Grace & Frankie, and The Young and The Restless.

Michael J. Fox as Alex P. Keaton

Alex is a Republican and holds dear everything this parents hate: money and power. Michael J. Fox won three consecutive Emmy’s for his portrayal of Alex Keaton in Family Ties. He is also known for the role of Marty McFly in the Back to the Future franchise.

Justine Bateman as Mallory Keaton

Considered a ditz, Mallory is fashion conscious, but smart in her own way. She even out-scores Alex on an IQ test. Justine Bateman is best known for the role of Mallory on Family Ties; she was nominated for two Emmy Awards and one Golden Globe. Since the series wrapped, she has appeared in many movies and TV series including Easy to Assemble, Psych, Arrested Development.

Tina Yothers as Jennifer Keaton

Jennifer is the tom-boy of the family, good at sports. Like her older siblings, she is also more conservative than their parents, but she has her own opinions especially about the environment. Tina Yothers is known for the role of Jennifer on Family Ties. In addition to her work as an actress, Tina wrote Being Your Best: The Tina Yothers Guide For Girls and sings in a band Jaded.

Brian Bonsall as Andy Keaton

The youngest Keaton child, Andy is a clone of Alex. Brian Bonsall is best known for the role of Andy on Family Ties; he also appeared in Star Trek: The Next Generation and the Disney movie Blank Check.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Family Ties?

Throughout its run, only the immediate family members were shown in the series opening credits, however a large cast of guest stars made it onto the show. From Tracy Pollan as Alex’s first series girlfriend, Ellen Reed, Scott Valentine as Mallory’s boyfriend, Nick Moore, and Marc Price as neighbor Skippy Handelman, the Keatons were surrounded by an array of characters. Here’s a list of the most important Family Ties guest stars:

Courtney Cox as Lauren Mills

Lauren was Alex’s rebound girlfriend. After playing Lauren, Cox would go on to star in the sit-com juggernaut Friends as Monica Geller.

Tom Hanks as Uncle Ned.

Alex’s uncle was an alcoholic and was often fired from jobs. Tom Hanks would go on to become a movie star after playing the the role.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Dougie

Family Ties was one of the first roles for film star Joseph Gordon-Levitt; he would go on to star in Dark Shadows and the films 10 Things I Hate About You, The Lookout, and Stop-Loss.

River Phoenix as Eugene

River Phoenix is known for a string of movie hits in the 1980s including My Own Private Idaho, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and is best known for playing Chris in Stand By Me.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Family Ties ?

Gary David Goldberg is credited with creating both Family Ties and the 1990s hit Spin City, and even did a bit of a cross-over between the shows, with Michael J. Fox’s character in Spin City ‘flashing back’ to Family Ties characters. Here are the shows major writers and creator:

Gary David Goldberg: Family Ties Creator and Writer

Gary David Goldberg created Family Ties and is credited as a writer in all 171 episodes. He is best known for his work on Family Ties as well as the Michael J. Fox hit Spin City. In addition, he worked as a writer for The Bob Newhart Show and Lou Grant.

Alan Uger: Family Ties Writer

Alan Uger wrote for show creator Gary David Goldberg throughout the series run of Family Ties. He is best known for his work on the show.

Marc Lawrence: Family Ties

Marc Lawrence is a writer and producer best known for the films Miss Congeniality, Two Weeks Notice, and Music and Lyrics. He wrote for Family Ties from 1984 through 1989.

Where Family Ties Ranks in the Television Pantheon

While it wasn’t the first family-focused sit-com, Family Ties is remembered for its honest portrayal not only of a family growing up in the 1980s, but of how the US was changing from the more liberal agenda of the 1960s and 1970s to the more conservative era of the 1980s. It is also sometimes referred to as the ‘reverse All in the Family‘. Creator Gary David Goldberg has said that he modelled the series after his own life. TV Guide named Steven Keaton, played by Michael Gross, as #12 on the 50 Greatest TV Dads of All Time list. During the series run, Family ties was nominated for 19 Emmy awards and won 5.