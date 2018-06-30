How to Watch the Finale of ‘Ransom’ Live Online

Tonight is the season finale of Ransom on CBS. There will be two new episodes, including the finale, airing tonight.

Preview

In an interview with CBS, Frank Spotnitz, an executive producer on Ransom, spoke about how the show has been building towards a “sensational” finale.

“Damien… returns, and we got more insight into Eric’s state of mind through Damien’s questioning than we have thus far because Eric was compelled to answer Damien’s questions. His daughter’s life was at stake. In the end, you have a feeling that actually Damien meant for Eric to retrieve his daughter… it wasn’t a victory. In the season finale, that anxiety is confirmed and we see what Damien is really up to and the ultimate cost that Eric will have to pay.”

For those new to the show, Ransom stars Luke Roberts, Sarah Greene, Brandon Jay McLaren, and Nanzeen Contractor. The plot revolves around hostage negotiator Eric Beaumont as he tries to get into the minds of criminals to save lives.

So far, the show has averaged a .27 in the 18-49 demographic and 2.472 million viewers. For comparison, the first season of the show averaged a .43 in the 18-49 demo and 3.457 million viewers.

At this point, it is unclear if the show will be renewed for a third season. As TV Series Finale points out, “The show has done well internationally so it could be renewed with or without CBS’ interest in a third season. On Saturday nights, Ransom draws about the same ratings as CBS’ “crimetime” reruns so I suspect they’d have to get a good deal to purchase another season.”

Renewed or not, be sure to tune into the season finale tonight on CBS from 8pm ET- 10pm ET.