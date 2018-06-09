How to Watch ‘Fixer Upper’ Live Online

Fixer Upper is one of HGTVs top shows. The series, currently in its fifth season, stars Chip and Joanna Gaines as they rebuild dilapidated homes. Unfortunately, however, it’s nearing its end, so you’ll want to watch as many episodes as possible.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of HGTV online, on your phone or on another streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, allowing you can watch tonight’s show for free:

FuboTV: HGTV is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which costs $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month after that. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can watch on your computer via Fubo’s website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

DirecTV Now: HGTV is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages, which range from $35 to $70 per month. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: HGTV is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages, which cost $20 and $25 per month, respectively. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Preview

Fixer Upper is currently in its fifth season. The show stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, who tied the knot in 2003. Together, the pair have four children, Emmie (8), Duke (9), Ella (11), and Drake (13). Joanna is currently pregnant with their fifth child.

The pregnancy hasn’t kept Joanna from designing homes. According to a recent People article, the HGTV star is currently working on another home makeover.

In September, it was announced that Chip and Joanna would be leaving the show. In an interview with People, Joanna said, “We’re entrepreneurs at heart, so we’ll always be looking forward to what’s next… As it relates to TV, you just never know.”

The pair has said they’re hoping that stepping back from the show will allow them to spend more time with their family. Speaking to Today, Chip said, “Jo and I don’t want to find ourselves years from now realizing there were warning signs letting us know we were exhausted. We would rather stop here, where we still feel we’re in a really good place.”

Along with focusing on their family, the couple wants to direct their attention to their local businesses, which include a real estate company, restaurant, two vacation rental houses, the Magnolia Market attraction and a warehouse shop.

The Magnolia Market store was opened in 2003. It was then closed in March 2006, and opened once again in May 2014. After that, Chip and Joanna moved their store to Silos.

In a 2017 blog post, Joanna wrote, “Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses. Though our Fixer Upper chapter is coming to a close, we aren’t done with Waco. We aren’t done renovating homes.”