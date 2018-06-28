Watch Flight of the Conchords Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Flight of the Conchords ran for two seasons on HBO, debuting June 17, 2007 and wrapping up March 22, 2009. Now you can watch Flight of the Conchords streaming. Flight of the Conchords was first a radio series running on BBC, based on the music and comedy of the New Zealand duo Bret McKenzie and Jemain Clement; the television series is a fictionalized version of McKenzie and Clement searching for stardom in the United States. The series was created by McKenzie and Clement, along with James Bobin, and includes 22 episodes. It was nominated for ten Primetime Emmy awards and three Writers Guild of America awards. In 2009, the series won an ASCAP Film and Television Music Award for Top Television series.

Here’s your guide to watch Flight of the Conchords online and enjoy the entire series — including simple streaming info, cast actors and characters, and best seasons and episodes:

How to Watch Flight of the Conchords Online & Stream the Complete Series

In the United States, all seasons of Flight of the Conchords are available on both Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. Here’s how to watch via either service:

Amazon Prime

If you have Prime, or if you want to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime, you can watch every season of Flight of the Conchords on your computer right here, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

When signing up for Hulu, there are two different options. With either one, you’ll need to include the HBO add-on to watch every episode of Flight of the Conchords.

Hulu: If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV: If you want to go from watching Hulu’s on-demand library to watching MLB games or other live TV without changing the app, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

When signing up for either of the above options, you’ll also need to add the HBO add-on to watch every episode of Flight of the Conchords. Once signed up, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

How Many Flight of the Conchords Seasons Are There?

There are two seasons and 22 episodes of Flight of the Conchords. Series stars Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement are chasing fame and stardom in the United States, and finding that stardom can be hard to come by Here are the seasons for Flight of the Conchords:

Season 1

12 episodes | June 17, 2007 – September 2, 2007

New Zealanders Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement, a folk-rock duo, arrive in New York, intent on finding fame as musicians, but they need money and must first find actual paying jobs. Unfortunately those paying jobs get in the way of their music gigs, forcing the guys to come up with unusual solutions. Murray, the duo’s manager, is annoyed by the two when they don’t put the music first.

Season 2

10 episodes | January 18, 2009 – March 22, 2009

Bret and Jemaine fire Murray when he spends too much time with another band, but find Murray is irreplaceable. Murray works harder to find the guys gigs, Bret and Jemaine fall for the same girl and the guys play a tribute gig.

What Are the Best Flight of the Conchords Episodes?

Good music and comic relief are the hallmarks for Flight of the Conchords. Whether Bret and Jermaine are avoiding their stalker-fan or trying to get out of paying rent, there is something to enjoy in every episodes. The shows with their original music are some of the best. Here is a list of the best Flight of the Conchords episodes:

Season 2, Episode 7 “Prime Minister”

Bret and Jemaine play a tribute gig, and get mixed up with a fanatic Art Garfunkel fan.

Season 2, Episode 3 “Tough Brets”

Fearing he has annoyed a group of rappers, Bret organizes a gang for his protection. Murray and Jemaine are insulted by their Australian counterparts.

Season 1, Episode 2 “Bret Gives Up the Dream”

Bret finally finds a paying job, but it interferes with a live gig, forcing Jemaine to think outside the box. He uses a “Bret Recording” to replace his bandmate.

Season 1, Episode 12 “The Third Conchord”

Murry introduces the guys to a new bandmate – a bongo player. This leads Jemaine and Bret to perform angry dances and create mutant half-bands.

Who Are the Actors in the Flight of the Conchords Cast?

Flight of the Conchords features New Zealand musicians Bret McKenzie and Jemain Clement, along with a crazy cast of supporting actors. Here are the actors remembered for their starring roles on Flight of the Conchords:

Jemaine Clement as himself

Jemaine Clement is an award-winning musician; he was born and raised in New Zealand and is of Maori descent. He is best known for Flight of the Conchords, but has also appeared in the films Moana and Men in Black.

Bret McKenzie as himself

Bret McKenzie is an award-winning musician, also hailing from New Zealand. He is best known for Flight of the Conchords, but has gone on to appear in The Muppets and Muppets Most Wanted.

Rhys Darby as Murray Hewitt

Murray is the manager for Bret and Jemaine; he is quirky and sometimes mess up their gigs. Rhys Darby is a well-known actor and writer, having appeared in Yes Man, Pirate Radio and Flight of the Conchords.

Kristen Schaal as Mel

A quirky fan/stalker of Jemaine and Bret. Kristen Schaal is an experience voice and character actress; she is best known for her roles in The Muppets, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, and Gravity Falls.

Arj Barker as himself

Dave works at his father’s pawn shop and strikes up a friendship with Bret and Jemaine. Arj Barker is best known for his part in Flight of the Conchords. He is an actor and writer who has also appeared in Car Babes.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Flight of the Conchords?

A quirky supporting cast keeps the laughs coming throughout the series. Musician Daryl Hall, of Hall & Oates, appeared in the series, along with actors John Turturo and Kristen Wiig. Here are the actors remembered for their guest starring roles on Flight of the Conchords

Frank Wood as Greg

Veteran actor Frank Wood appeared on the show as Greg. He is best known for his roles in Michael Clayton, Thirteen Days, and Dan in Real Life.

Eugene Mirman as Eugene

Eugene it he guys’ landlord; he likes to butt into conversations. Eugene Mirman is best known for his roles in Flight of the Conchords and Delocated.

David Costabile as Doug

Doug is married to Mel, the guys stalker-fan. He was a professor, but got involved with Mel, who was his student, and was fired. David Costabile is a veteran actor best known for his roles in Breaking Bad and Lincoln.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Flight of the Conchords?

Flight of the Conchords was created and primarily written by musicians Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie, along with James Bobin. Here are the producers and writers remembered for the part in Flight of the Conchords

James Bobin: Flight of the Conchords, Creator and Writer

James Bobin is credited with writing all of the episodes for Flight of the Conchords along with series stars Bret McKenzie and Jemain Clement. Bobin is a writer, director, and producer with a long history working in show business. Along with Flight of the Conchords, he is best known for his writing on Muppets Most Wanted and his direction on The Muppets.

Bret McKenzie: Flight of the Conchords Creator and Writer

Bret McKenzie is an award-winning musician, also hailing from New Zealand. He is best known for Flight of the Conchords, but has gone on to appear in The Muppets and Muppets Most Wanted. He is credited with writing all 22 episodes, along with Clement and Bobin. McKenzie and Clement also composed the music for the series.

Jemaine Clement: Flight of the Conchords, Creator and Writer

Jemaine Clement is an award-winning musician; he was born and raised in New Zealand. Clement is best known for Flight of the Conchords, but has also appeared in the films Moana and Men in Black. He is credited with writing all 22 episodes, along with Bobin and McKenzie. McKenzie and Clement also composed the music for the series.

Where Flight of the Conchords Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Between 2007 and 2009, American music and comedy fans came to love Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement, a comedy-music duo, chasing stardom on the small screen in the series Flight of the Conchords. Both McKenzie and Clement are award winning musicians; their band has appeared on both the Late Show with David Letterman and Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and they received a Grammy for their album The Distant Future. Their series Flight of the Conchords was critically acclaimed, and won three awards over the course of its two seasons including an ASCAP Film and Television Music Award for Top Television Series, a Casting Society of America award, and and Improvisation News New York Award; the series was nominated for 13 awards, including ten Primetime Emmy Awards and a Writers Guild of America award. A Flight of the Conchords movie has been discussed, but the movie has not been finalized at this point.