How to Watch ‘Floribama Shore’ Season 2 Premiere Online

The season 2 premiere of Floribama is finally here. The show will air Tuesday, June 19, at 10pm ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch MTV live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV: MTV is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Sling TV: MTV is included in either the “Sling Orange” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle or the “Sling Blue” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

The first season of Floribama was a huge success– so much so that it currently ranks as the No. 1 original cable show in its time period.

Season 2 cast members include Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Kortni Gilson, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios. The crew will make their way to Panama City Beach for Spring Break, and we can’t wait to see what excitement unfolds.

Aimee hails from Alabama. She’s been on and off with the same guy for 10 years, but when she found out he’d impregnated another girl, she knew she had to call it quits with him. Aimee’s known to keep everyone in line with “her down home wisdom mixed with a little potty mouth.”

Candace is the logical thinker among the cast members, and often the voice of reason. She’s originally from Memphis.

Codi is a southern gent who hails from South Carolina. Described by MTV as both a caretacker and a pot stirrer.

Gus was kicked out of his home at age 17, and is ready to let it all out this summer. What he wants more than anything, though, is to fnd a woman to marry. That’s right– this summer, Guys is looking for a wife.

Jeremiah is here to have a good time, but unfortunately, his first move doesn’t go as planned. Jeremiah brings a girl into the house, and the move divides the men and women in the house.

Kirk comes from Atlanta. He’s super tight with Gus, as the two have similar pasts. Kirk values his family above everything else in his life.

Kortni is from Panama City Beach, and knows her town like the back of her hand. She’s a huge partier, not too great at keeping a job, and is determined to get herself, and everyone, in a ton of fun trouble this summer.

Nilsa, like Kortni, is a Panama City Beach Local. She’s only 23, but Nilsa has already been married and divorced, and is ready to have a fun time. Quickly, she forms a bond with another man in the house, and that soon turns into a love square.