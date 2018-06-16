How to Watch ‘Ghost Adventures’ Live Online

Ghost Adventures is back tonight with its 16th season. The show will air on the Travel Channel at 9pm ET/PT.

Preview

The 16th season of Ghost Adventures will kick off at the Hotel Léger in Mokelumne Hill, California– a hotel with a haunted reputation. A fire swept that swept through the hotel is known for leaving a “dark presence” in the historic building. That presence, however, has threatened the business, and Zack and his crew are determined to get to the bottom of it.

The lead investigators on the series, Zak Bagans and Aaron Goodwin, begin each hunt by interviewing those who work at and own the locations visited in the series; they have both been involved in the ghost hutning biz for years.

Bagans, who also serves as an executive producer on Ghost Adventures, graduated from film school in Michigan. He subsequently moved to Nevada to pursue a career in documentary filmmaking. There, he met his now-partner, Aaron Goodwin.

According to the Travel Channel, Ghost Adventures started when Aaron and Zac began making the rounds across Nevada, pulling together footage of ghosts. The concept was turned into a documentary, and picked up by the Travel Channel, only to be commissioned as a series.

Aaron Goodwin, Bagan’s partner, is originally from Oregon. He also moved to Vegas, which is where his experiments with ghosts and cameras collided and brought him to where he is today. Goodwin has worked as a cameraman for a variety of TV shows.

In an interview with the Travel Channel, Aaron was asked how he determined haunted locations, and if he has to wait to get into some of these places. He said, “Zak and the researchers find the location. I like to learn about the location once I get there that way it’s fresh in my head. Plus, learning it when I get there allows me to be in the moment.”

Asked if there is a place he has ever visited that he refuses to return to due to spirit activity, he says Bobby Mackey’s.