How to Watch ‘Goliath’ Season 2 Online

Billy Bob Thornton stars in the show Goliath, which is now making its episodes for season 2 available via Amazon Prime. If you have Amazon Prime already, you can simply head to the Amazon Video page to start watching. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Here’s a complete rundown of all your sign-up options and how to watch on different streaming devices:

If You Have Amazon Prime

If you want to watch on your computer, you can do so via Amazon’s website.

If you want to watch via your phone, tablet or streaming device, you can do so via an Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV stick, or the Amazon Video app, which is free to download. You can read here for a complete list of compatible devices.

If You Don’t Have Amazon Prime

You’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video to watch online. Fortunately, it’s easy to sign up for a 30-day free trial, and there are a number of different options when doing so:

Amazon Prime Video: The cheapest monthly option, it costs $8.99 per month and includes unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies and TV shows. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial

Amazon Prime: In addition to unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies and TV shows, you get things like free two-day shipping, music streaming and access to Amazon’s library of E-books. Pricing options are either $10.99 per month or $99 per year, and you can start a free 30-day trial

Amazon Prime Student: If you’re a student, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Student. It’s the same as Amazon Prime but comes with a six-month free trial.

The official synopsis up for Goliath season 2 on Amazon reads, “Billy McBride returns to criminal defense, taking on a grisly double murder case. His client is a 16-year-old boy, and Billy’s damn sure he’s innocent. Billy, Patty, and the team fervently build their case in the seedy underworld of Los Angeles. As the murders’ true culprits come to light, the implications reach as far as the mayoral race – and the city’s preeminent billionaire developer.”

When dishing on the new season to Parade, Billy Bob Thornton dished on his character and the concept of “David & Goliath”, explaining that, “I think a guy like Billy McBride is always David, even if it’s not technically. At least in his mind he’s always David, because he’s a really insecure guy in so many ways. So, I think anything he takes on he feels like he’s the David in any situation, but it just so happens that this time he’s dealing with big money people, politics, and all this kind of thing. So, that’s definitely a Goliath, particularly these days.”

With Vulture, star Thornton also said that, “People have said that this character started out a little like Paul Newman in The Verdict, and now this season’s like if you add Paul Newman in Harper. I’m out there getting up into all kinds of hijinks outside the courtroom. If anything, this year has even more of a noir feel … And I’ve never enjoyed acting more than I do right now. I love playing this character.”

Get to know more about the show and you can binge watch the episodes via Amazon Prime.