How to Watch ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ Live Online

Sundays through Thursdays at 11pm ET, Andy Cohen interviews guests from the worlds of entertainment, politics, and pop culture. Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen airs on Bravo TV.

Watch What Happens Live is an American pop culture late night talk show. The series has been hosted by Andy Cohen since it premiered on July 16, 2009.

Cohen, a talk show host, author, and producer, is the first openly gay host of an American late-night talk show.

Cohen started out his career interning at CBS. He was there for ten years, and eventually climbed his way to being a senior producer for The Early Show, a producer for 48 Hours, and CBS This Morning. In 2004, he became the vice president of original programming at Bravo.

He penned his autobiography, Most Talkative, which became a New York Times Best Seller, in May 2012.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the talk show host has an estimated net worth of about $15 million.

Andy has won several awards for his work. In 2010, he received an Emmy for his work as an Executive Producer of “Top Chef.” One year later, he took home a Peabody Award for his work executively producing “Top Chef.” As the executive producer of The Real Housewives franchise, he has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy every year from 2005 to 2013.

