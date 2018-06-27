How to Watch ‘House Hunters’ Live Online

House Hunters is one of HGTV’s most classic shows. Whether you’re interested in buying a new house, or you like watching others as they hunt for new homes, House Hunters is the show for you.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of HGTV on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including HGTV. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV: HGTV is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch live on your computer via Fubo’s website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV: HGTV is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Preview

House Hunters usually features one couple as they visit three different houses in the hopes of finding their forever home. The show concludes when the couple, or family, finds their favorite home.

There has been a lot of debate surrounding the truthfulness of the TV show. According to a previous article by heavy, while some families who have been involved with the show admit it isn’t as real as it appears, others say that what you see is the truth.

In 2012, a potential buyer spoke about her experience being featured on an episode of the show. She’s quoted as telling Hooked on Houses, “The [houses] we looked at weren’t even for sale… they were just our two friends’ houses who were nice enough to madly clean for days in preparation for cameras!”

Another buyer, however, Nathan Lambert, said that the entire episode was real. He’s quoted as saying, “Our story of how we decided to come to Fiji and what we were leaving was all real. They used all of our actual houses likes and dislikes, all of our actual concerns and the actual disagreements that we had were used in the show.”

Regardless of whether or not it’s all real, the show is at the center of a successful franchise. House Hunters International, House Hunters on Vacation, House Hunters: Where Are They Now?, House Hunters REnovation, and House Hunters International Renovation are just some of those spinoff shows.

Be sure to tune into House Hunters, or stream it live, on HGTV.