How to Watch ‘Im Dying Up Here’ Season 2 Live Online

Season 2 of Showtime’s hit series I’m Dying Up Here is here. If you’re interested in seeing how the story of aspiring comedians in the 1970s unfolds, tune in to Showtime on Sundays at 10pm ET/PT.

Season 2 delves even deeper into the life of Melissa Leo’s Goldie, who owns a comedy club in the series.

In a recent interview about her character, the award-winning actress said, “Goldie, in her own way, really respects what these people do and does her best to help them… She adores her comics. They’re her life,” the actress says. She continues, “Nine times out of 10 the comedians misinterpret her actions, but she doesn’t hold that against them.”

One of those comedians is Cassie, played by actress Ari Graynor. Discussing the difference between the first and second season with Collider, Graynor said, “Last season was so focused on the club and about stand-up, and the stakes were very much related to that world and that space… I was so excited by this season because it felt like all of the stories exploded a bit, and you’re really getting a picture, outside the club, of who these people really are, what they’re dealing with, and the distance between who they are and who they wanna be, on a much bigger level.”

She also admitted that she’d never been part of the second season of a show before, so she had no “baseline experience” heading into the second season. Discussing some insider info on the evolution of character this season, Graynor said, “Cassie is a very strong, solid person, who has big dreams and a huge amount of reserve inside, to pick herself up and go. At the same time, this year, we get to see what a struggle it is to do that.”

The season has also introduced Stefanie LaVie Owen as Goldie’s daughter; one whom she does not have a close relationship with. In fact, by the end of the third episode, the two aren’t even speaking. Another guest star to enter this season is Brad Garrett, who plays legendary comedian Roy Martin.