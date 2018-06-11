Watch Kitchen Nightmares Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Kitchen Nightmares is a show you can’t help but marathon. Never before would you have thought that restaurants could get so unsanitary and upsetting — but thanks to Gordon Ramsay, plenty of once-thriving eateries have received a much-needed rehabilitation. The show aired for seven seasons before wrapping up in 2014, and in the age of reboots, it’s a show that’s already due for a comeback.

The show, which aired on FOX, featured Ramsay spending a week of time with a failing restaurant. Many of the restaurants were in dire situations due to flavorless food, or filthy kitchen conditions. Others, due to the temperaments of the owners. No matter what the situation, Ramsay tried his best to turn the negative situation around.

As it’s such a good show to binge-watch, you can watch Kitchen Nightmares online. Here’s the best way to watch Kitchen Nightmares streaming. As a warning, you’ll probably give your own kitchen a deep clean after a few episodes.

How to Watch Kitchen Nightmares Online & Stream the Complete Series

In the United States, all seven seasons of Kitchen Nightmares are all available on both Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. Here’s how to watch via either service:

Amazon Prime

If you have Prime, or if you want to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime, you can watch every episode of Kitchen Nightmares on your computer right here, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Hulu: If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, which includes all episodes of Kitchen Nightmares, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV: If you want to go from watching Kitchen Nightmares to watching MLB games or other live TV, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

Once signed up for either of the above options, you can watch every episode of Kitchen Nightmares on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

How Many Kitchen Nightmares Seasons Are There?

Kitchen Nightmares aired for seven seasons, starting up in 2007 and wrapping up in 2014. The show was an Americanized version of a show that Ramsay had created in the UK, called Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares.

Kitchen Nightmares Season 1

10 Episodes | September 2007 – December 2007

The first season of Kitchen Nightmares featured restaurants in need that were primarily located in New York and California. The only restaurant focused on outside those two states was Campania, located in Fair Lawn, New Jersey.

Kitchen Nightmares Season 2

12 Episodes | September 2008 – January 2009

Season two of Kitchen Nightmares branched out slightly. For their sophomore season, Ramsay and his crew visited restaurants such as Giuseppi’s in Macomb Township, Michigan, J Willy’s in South Bend, Indiana, and Sabatiello’s in Stamford, Connecticut. One episode also shows Ramsay also revisits a few restaurants he helped save in season one.

Kitchen Nightmares Season 3

13 Episodes | January 2010 – May 2010

Ramsay heads to Florida to help save Anna Vincenzo’s, and also has his second “Revisited” episode where he goes back to Santé La Brea, Finn McCool’s and Giuseppi’s. A third “Revisited” episode closes out the season, with Ramsay going back to check up on restaurants Handlebar, Casa Roma and The Black Pearl, to see if they’ve stuck with his advice.

Kitchen Nightmares Season 4

12 Episodes | January 2011 – May 2011

In season four, Ramsay goes to Queens to look at PJ’s Steakhouse (later named “PJ’s Grill”) and Oceana in New Orleans, where he’s subjected to frozen crab cakes and month old blackened duck that was cooked off the premises.

Kitchen Nightmares Season 5

17 Episodes | September 2011 – March 2012

The first couple of episodes in season five take place in New Jersey, with Gordon visiting Plainfield, Montclair, and Oakhurst. From there, he’s back in California. Two episodes are reserved for Los Angeles restaurant Burger Kitchen, and two more episodes this season feature Ramsay revisiting past locations. Ramsay also swings by Baltimore to visit Cafe Hun, known for its unfortunate trademark scandal and larger-than-life flamingo decor.

Kitchen Nightmares Season 6

16 Episodes | October 2012 – May 2013

Ramsay spends the first two episodes of season 6 at La Galleria 33 in Boston, Massachusetts. He also visits Chappy’s in Nashville, Tennessee and Amy’s Baking Company in Scottsdale, Arizona — the latter being the first time he’s ever walked out of a restaurant without completing his restaurant rehaul. The episode was soo ridiculous that the owners, who bullied patrons online through sites like Yelp, went viral.

Kitchen Nightmares Season 7

10 Episodes | April 2014 – September 2014

The final season of Kitchen Nightmares starts with a recorded interview with the owners of Amy’s Baking Company, and only five restaurant visits — with two of those restaurants having multiple episodes. In the final episode, Ramsay revisits La Galleria 33, Olde Hitching Post and Prohibition Gastropub.

What Are the Best Kitchen Nightmares Episodes?

Kitchen Nightmares was known for having some very memorable moments — especially because Gordon Ramsay is no stranger to melting down on camera when he sees something that disturbs him, like a dirty kitchen or clueless staff. Here’s a list of the best Kitchen Nightmares episodes.

Season 6, Episode 9: “Nino’s Italian Restaurant”

Nino’s opened in 1958 by Inge, who ran the outside, and her husband Vincenzo who ran the kitchen. But now Vincenzo is 88 and on the onset of dementia, and doesn’t have what it takes anymore. Nino, his son, has taken over — sort of. He mostly sits in his office and watches television. His brother Michael makes it clear early on that while Nino thinks otherwise, the restaurant isn’t actually named after him. He wasn’t consulted at all about Chef Ramsay coming in to change things around.

Season 6, Episode 3: “Mama Maria’s”

Operating out of Brooklyn, Mama Maria’s is named after owner John’s mother, who passed away from cancer. The sales aren’t the same they used to, and John finds it weird, as he states he hasn’t done anything different in the last few years. The sanitary conditions are like no other, and one customer gets immediate food poisoning after eating one of the dishes — which is a situation Gordon Ramsay always feared.

Season 3, Episode 2: “Flamangos”

Adele from Flamangos isn’t fond of her staff — and she makes it pretty obvious on a daily basis. Prior to Flamangos, her and her husband Bill ran diners together successfully. While they officially retired from the business, they got bored and chose to open a fine dining restaurant called Flamangos, which has a Florida vibe. But even though they had success before, they can’t recreate their success. Even their chef isn’t allowed to touch the menu to try and freshen things up.

Season 5, Episode 13: “Cafe Hon”

This episode is one of the most memorable, based on the loud decor. The owner of Cafe Hun, Denise, got death threats after trying to trademark the word “Hon,” which is a popular term in Baltimore. By being one of the most hated people in Baltimore, word of mouth got out and people stopped supporting the restaurant. Eventually, Denise takes her anger out in the kitchen, and food quality suffers a bit.

Season 5, Episode 11: “Spin-A-Yarn Steakhouse”

Like many restaurant owners on Kitchen Nightmares, Spin-A-Yarn Steakhouse is owned by a married couple whose relationship pretty much crumbled based on the pressure of running a restaurant. Owner Saki kept the restaurant afloat until he married his bartender, Jennifer, just two years after she was hired. The two quickly had a child, and she kinda-sorta took on the role of trophy wife. She knows nothing about the industry and set him back a bit. Oh — and she also convinced him to remodel the whole place, causing a ton of debt.

Season 6, Episode 15: “Amy’s Baking Company”

Viewers meet Samy and Amy Bouzaglo, who have one of the cleanest kitchens ever — but can’t cook. They also don’t award tips to their waitresses, who often rotate out due to the bad attitudes of the owners. The pair refuse to listen to Gordon Ramsay, and it’s the very first episode in which he walks out of based on the abuse. The Bouzaglo’s go so far as to threaten customers, offering up one of the worst dining experiences ever.

Who Are the Actors in the Kitchen Nightmares Cast?

Since Kitchen Nightmares is a candid reality show, it doesn’t have actors. But, there’s one person who appears in every episode.

Gordon Ramsay as himself

Chef Gordon Ramsay appears in all 92 episodes of Kitchen Nightmares. As mentioned earlier, Kitchen Nightmares is the Americanized version of Ramsay’s original show Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, which aired between 2004 and 2009. Ramsay’s very first reality show, which helped make him become one of the most recognizable chefs today, was called Ramsay’s Boiling Point. It aired in 1999 and was about one of Ramsay’s latest business ventures.

While a majority of Chef Ramsay’s television shows focus around cooking and the kitchen (he’s also a big part of Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef, and MasterChef Junior) he also had something to say about hotels — probably after staying in so many of them due to constantly shooting on location for Kitchen Nightmares. Hotel Hell aired between 2012 and 2016.

He also has executive producer credits on a few of his shows, including Kitchen Nightmares, making him somewhat of a triple threat.

Arthur Smith as The Narrator

But, Ramsay couldn’t do it alone. Between 2010 and 2013, Arthur Smith narrated episodes of Kitchen Nightmares, for a total of 44 episodes. While Smith has a strong voice, he’s known best for being a producer, with one of his top credits being Hell’s Kitchen.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Kitchen Nightmares?

Reality shows often have people to help guide the overall story, but Kitchen Nightmares worked more on a formula — restaurant owners applied since they needed help, and Ramsay stopped by to try and save what was left of the bleeding businesses. There were a couple other important people on hand to make sure everything ran smoothly.

Jay Hunter: Kitchen Nightmares Director

Jay Hunter directed 62 episodes of Kitchen Nightmares between 2010 and 2014. Other notable shows he’s worked on include Survivor, where he’s worked as a cameraman, and American Ninja Warrior. He worked with Gordon Ramsay on Hotel Hell as well, since he was in charge of directing six episodes.

Patricia Llewellyn: Kitchen Nightmares Executive Producer

Patricia Llewellyn worked on 80 episodes of Kitchen Nightmares and also worked with Ramsay on MasterChef Junior and MasterChef up until 2015. Unfortunately, she passed away in 2017 at the age of 55.

Kent Weed: Kitchen Nightmares Executive Producer

Kent Weed is also credited as being the executive producer on 80 episodes of the show. Serving as the President of A. Smith & Co, he also worked heavily with Ramsay on Hell’s Kitchen.

Debbie Ganz and Lisa Ganz: Kitchen Nightmares Senior Casting Producers

As the show featured new people on a weekly basis, it’s important to tip a hat to Debbie and Lisa Ganz, who helped cast the show. Debbie Ganz worked on 82 episodes while Lisa is credited for 81. The two started their own casting company called Twins Talent, which focuses around making sure reality shows get quality contestants and participants.

Where Kitchen Nightmares Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Kitchen Nightmares is an important show for many reasons. For one, it created a formula for reality shows centered around the service industry — shows like Bar Rescue, which feature Jon Taffer aiding bars that are close to bankruptcy, might not have been created had Kitchen Nightmares not been such a success. Even when Gordon Ramsay yells in an episode, it’s obviously because he cares. Sure, he’s a television personality — but he was a chef first, and wants his industry to thrive. “I get frustrated sometimes when my anger is misconstrued as being too aggressive,” he admitted in a 2014 interview with Deadline. “You know successful individuals tend to be very passionate. In my case, I want the best so I liken it to being a football coach or a soccer coach.”

The show has also given each restaurant another chance at success, even though many of the eateries that have participated are no longer in business. According to a website that offers Kitchen Nightmare updates, 56 of the 77 restaurants featured on the show have closed. The odds aren’t good, but at the very least, the famous chef is breathing life and promoting restaurants that likely didn’t have much longer to live prior to filming.

For those out there who are looking to open a restaurant, this show is the perfect way to get clues on how to be successful. It also exposes a lot of the hardships that happen behind the scenes that those who are new to the industry might not have realized. Ramsay has always stressed the importance of a clean kitchen, a helpful staff, and food that’s fresh over frozen — and in doing so, he might have uncovered the secrets behind every successful restaurant.