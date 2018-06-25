How to Watch ‘The Late Late Show’ Live Online

The Late Late Show is one of the most popular American late-night talk shows, and its hosted by James Corden. The show airs weeknights at 12:37 am ET.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including CBS (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

On March 23, 2015, James Corden took over from Craig Ferguson as the host of The Late Late Show.

Corden hails from Hillingdon, London. He had his first stage appearance at age 18 in the musical Martin Guerre. He then worked as a reporter on the BBC’s Good Morning with Anne and Nick. From 2000 to 2005, Corden starred as Jamie Rymer in the British series Fat Friends. His work earned him a nomination for the 2000 Royal Television Society Award for the Network Newcomer On Screen.

Another break came in 2004, with Corden playing the role of Timms in the original London Stage production of The History Boys. Then, from 2007 to 2010, he starred in the BBC Three sitcom Gavin & Stacey, which he also co-created and co-wrote.

Between his many jobs, Corden has hosted a number of different shows, like Big Brother’s Mouth and A League of Their Own. In September 2012, he was British GQ’s Man of the Year, and within three years, he was named the host of the Late Late Show.

The most popular segment of the show is Carpool Karaoke. In the bit, Corden picks up famous musical guests and drives throughout LA with them. His 2016 episode of Carpool Karoke with Adele currently has over 180 million views. His episode with Justin Bieber currently has over 134 million views.

Be sure to tune into The Late Late Showweeknights at 12:37 am ET.