How to Watch ‘Little People Big World’ Finale Live Online

Tonight, Little People Big World is back for another episode, and if you want to know what drama is going on but don’t have the TV to watch it on, read on. Little People Big World airs tonight on TLC at 9pm ET/PT.

Preview

Tonight’s finale episode is called Grandkids’ First Christmas.

The drama unfolds in the wake of the divorce, as Amy and Matt plan separate holiday parties. Amy is hopeful that her children will enjoy celebrating the holiday with Chris, but as usual, everything is up in the air.

Meanwhile, over at Matt and Caryn’s party, the two share big news with Zach and Jeremy.

In an exclusive clip from tonight, Zach gets a bit emotional, saying things are different now that his parents are divorced.

“Now my parents are dating other people, so we have to make these plans and like, go to each other’s houses. Like I just remember my friends growing up, friends that had divorced parents, and they would do that and I just thought it was the strangest thing.” He adds on, “Honestly, I don’t know how I could have dealt with this as a child.”

And why exactly did Matt and Amy Roloff divorce after 27 years of marriage? It’s a complicated answer. The announcement that Amy had filed for divorce came in 2015, and fans were shocked.

Their statement back then read, “After 27 years of marriage, it is with great sadness that we have come to the difficult decision to file for divorce. We are proud of what we have accomplished together, including raising our four wonderful children, who have grown to become remarkable adults and building our strong and ongoing successful businesses,” the statement read. “Our kids and our ever-growing family, and the love and support we have for them, will be our priority. We will continue to work together side-by-side in the daily responsibilities for our many current ventures. We would like to thank our family, friends, and all our fans for their continued support and understanding during this difficult time.”